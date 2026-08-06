Vietnam women's national football team to begin run-up to ASIAD 2026

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam women’s national football team will kick off training at the Vietnam Youth Football Training Centre in Hanoi on August 7 as they gear up for the 2026 Asian Games (ASIAD), the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) announced.

ASIAD 2026 is scheduled to take place in Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4, with the women’s tournament running slightly earlier, from September 14 to October 2.

The team will train at home, play several friendlies, then head overseas for a camp to fine-tune tactics and fitness.

The July 23 draw in Nagoya placed it in a tough Group A with host Japan, Chinese Taipei, and Thailand—some of Asia’s strongest women’s football teams. With a build-up and plenty of grit, Vietnam is aiming to deliver standout performances, push its limits against elite opponents, and make a statement at ASIAD 2026./.