Politics

33rd Diplomatic Conference: Vietnam's foreign policy wins praise from Canadian expert

Vina Nadjibulla, former Vice President for Research and Strategy at the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada, credited pragmatic diplomacy with allowing Vietnam to build relationships with a range of partners without becoming overly dependent on any single country. That approach, she noted, has become more relevant as major-power rivalry heats up, the global economy fragments, and pressure mounts on countries to pick sides.

Vina Nadjibulla, former Vice President for Research and Strategy at the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada (Photo; VNA)
Vina Nadjibulla, former Vice President for Research and Strategy at the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada (Photo; VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam has boosted its global profile by maintaining positive relationships with major powers while staying true to its foreign policy of independence and self-reliance, according to Vina Nadjibulla, former Vice President for Research and Strategy at the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada.

Those gains have made it easier for Vietnam and Canada to deepen substantive cooperation even as global uncertainty grows, she talked with the Vietnam News Agency on the 33rd Diplomatic Conference.

She credited pragmatic diplomacy with allowing Vietnam to build relationships with a range of partners without becoming overly dependent on any single country. That approach, she noted, has become more relevant as major-power rivalry heats up, the global economy fragments, and pressure mounts on countries to pick sides.

Nadjibulla, now Co-founder and CEO of the Centre for Strategic Statecraft (CSS), said the current geopolitical moment has pushed many nations to place greater emphasis on principles that mirror Vietnam’s diplomatic approach. As a result, Vietnam's experience holds lessons not only for Southeast Asia but also for the world.

Vietnam has shown how a country can maintain substantive cooperation with competing major powers while protecting its own national priorities, she said, while cautioning that keeping that balance will only get harder as geopolitical competition intensifies.

Assessing Vietnam’s role in its ASEAN strategy, she called the country one of Canada’s most important partners and a central pillar of Canada’s push to deepen engagement with the Indo-Pacific. Vietnam is now Canada’s largest trade partner inside ASEAN, and its fast-growing economy, expanding manufacturing base, and deep integration into global supply chains make it an increasingly important market and partner.

But she said the current trade imbalance shows that Canada still has plenty of room to grow exports, investment, and cooperation. Closing that gap, she argued, would create a more balanced and sustainable economic relationship.

In her view, the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) provides a key foundation for deeper economic ties, and Vietnam’s turn as CPTPP chair in 2026 will open opportunities to work together on improving how the pact is rolled out.

She added that negotiations on a Canada-ASEAN free trade agreement (FTA) could offer another framework for broader trade and institutional cooperation. Vietnam’s value to Canada, she said, goes beyond its economic potential to include its strategic location, its diplomatic influence within ASEAN, and its support for an open international trading system.

As Canada looks to diversify markets, reduce excessive economic dependence, and build more resilient supply chains, Vietnam can serve not just as a key partner but as an anchor for Canada’s long-term presence in Southeast Asia, she said.

To unlock the relationship’s full potential, Nadjibulla identified building mutual awareness and understanding as the first priority. Even though two-way trade has climbed steadily, many Canadian firms still lack a full picture of Vietnam’s market, industrial strengths, and investment opportunities, while Vietnamese firms could gain from more exposure to Canadian technology, know-how, and partners.

She also urged the two countries to craft a more strategic economic agenda focused on supply chain resilience and economic security. Cooperation could widen in areas of complementary strength, including agriculture and food, clean energy, critical minerals, advanced manufacturing, digital technology, and transport infrastructure.

Vietnam and Canada should make better use of the opportunities and preferences built into the CPTPP while coordinating efforts to advance talks on a Canada-ASEAN FTA, she said. Both sides should also roll out practical steps to help small and medium-sized enterprises take advantage of trade deals and overcome regulatory, logistical, and market information hurdles.

Beyond economic cooperation, Nadjibulla sees plenty of room to bolster diplomatic coordination. Both countries are navigating an increasingly complex and fragmented international landscape while trying to keep constructive relations with various partners.

She noted that Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government has put trade diversification, domestic economic resilience and new strategic partnerships at the centre of its international agenda. These priorities fit into Vietnam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification.

Vietnam and Canada can work more closely together as pragmatic middle powers through ASEAN-led mechanisms, CPTPP, and other multilateral forums. Both share an interest in regional stability, open economies, respect for international law, and an international system in which countries retain the freedom to pursue independent policies instead of being forced to align exclusively with any major power.

The essential foundation for a deeper Vietnam - Canada partnership is already in place. The next step, she said, is for both sides to devote more political attention to the relationship, reinforce institutional links, and build a sharper agenda focused on practical, win-win cooperation./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #ASEAN #Indo-Pacific #Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada #33rd Diplomatic Conference #Vietnam's foreign policy Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Vietnamese Ambassador to Israel Nguyen Ky Son (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam remains steadfast in principles, flexible in implementing foreign policy in Middle East

The Vietnamese Embassy in Israel will continue to place economic and science-technology diplomacy at the centre of its activities, while promoting Party-to-Party and people-to-people diplomacy to strengthen the political and social foundation for bilateral relations. These efforts will contribute to further developing Vietnam-Israel ties in a substantive, effective and sustainable manner, matching the potential and aspirations of both countries.

Associate Professor Dr. Luong Tuan Anh of the UK's De Montfort University (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam shaping new global standing with comprehensive foreign policy: Scholar

The draft documents for the 14th National Party Congress reflect a significant shift in Vietnam’s foreign policy, from a “proactive and positive” approach focused mainly on economic affairs to a more comprehensive strategy encompassing defence, security, and technology, in order to match the country’s historical, cultural, and geopolitical stature, according to Associate Professor Dr Luong Tuan Anh of the UK's De Montfort University.

See more

Vietnamese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Nguyen Thanh Le (L) and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at their meeting on August 19. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam seeks to deepen strategic partnership with Kazakhstan

Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Le affirmed that he will work closely with Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ministries, agencies and localities to effectively implement high-level agreements, strengthen political trust and promote cooperation in trade, investment, transport and logistics, tourism, culture, education and people-to-people exchanges.

National Assembly Vice President Nguyen Khac Dinh precides over the discussion (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to bills aim to close loopholes in criminal laws

The amendments to the Penal Code focus on four major areas - revising and supplementing provisions on offences and penalties; revising provisions on grounds for exclusion, postponement and exemption from criminal liability and the statute of limitations for criminal prosecution; and ensuring consistency, feasibility and sound legislative drafting.

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

Party General Secretary and President To Lam's working session with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Vietnam International Fisheries Exhibition 2026, and Vietnam advancing to the ASEAN Cup final after beating Malaysia 2-0 in the second leg of semifinals are among news highlights on August 19 evening.

Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trinh Viet Hung presents the Government’s proposals on the amendments to the 2024 Land Law. (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to Land Law aim to achieve three key goals

The Government has identified three major objectives: promptly institutionalising Party policies on land, private-sector development and national digital transformation; addressing urgent practical obstacles to unlock resources and support the goal of double-digit economic growth; and building a modern, streamlined and effective land management system through stronger decentralisation and administrative reform.

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan speaks at the session (Photo: VNA)

NA considers consolidated law to streamline public finance management

Consolidating the Law on State Budget 2025 and the Law on Public Investment 2024 (amended and supplemented in 2025) is necessary to establish a consistent public finance management mechanism; minimise procedures, time and compliance costs; and improve the mobilisation, management and use of State budget resources to support growth.

President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum attracts a large number of visitors (Photo: VNA)

📝OP-ED: A century of aspirations, a rising Vietnam

Today, Vietnam's mission is to open the doors wider to development, move the country forward and join the ranks of major powers through its own strength. This is also the most practical way to carry forward the spirit of the historic autumn of 1945.

The 16th National Assembly begins the second phase of its first extraordinary session on August 19. (Photo: VNA)

NA begins second phase of first extraordinary session, focusing on land, housing policies

The 16th National Assembly began the second phase of its first extraordinary session on August 19, hearing presentations on policy orientations for drafting the Law on State Budget (consolidated); amending the 2024 Land Law, the 2023 Housing Law, and the Law on Real Estate Business; and the integration of four national target programmes into a single one.

Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cuong (R) meets with Roman Roun, Chairman of the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia (KSCM) in Hanoi on August 18. (Source: Baoquocte.vn)

Vietnam, Czech Republic step up effective implementation of Strategic Partnership

The two sides expressed their delight at the positive and substantive development of traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and the Czech Republic, and welcomed the elevation of bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership in January 2025, which has created a new framework and impetus for deeper, more effective and sustainable cooperation.