Vietnam approves national programme on strategic technologies

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on August 6 issued Decision No. 1493/QD-TTg approving a special national science, technology and innovation programme on strategic technologies, aiming to strengthen the country’s technological self-reliance and competitiveness and gradually enable its products to join global value chains.



The programme seeks to master, develop, perfect and commercialise highly competitive strategic technology products, with priority given to core technologies. It also aims to build a strategic technology ecosystem and strengthen linkages among the State, businesses and science and technology organisations.



For the 2026-2030 period, the programme targets mastery of at least four strategic technologies on the list issued by the Prime Minister, and the development and commercialisation of at least 15 strategic technology products. At least five of these products are expected to be commercialised in regional or international markets, contributing to higher localisation rates and greater participation in global value chains.



Commercialised strategic technology products are targeted to achieve a localisation rate of around 40%. The programme also aims to develop at least 20 businesses capable of mastering strategic technologies and products, including at least five whose products participate in global value chains.



For 2031-2035, the targets will rise to mastery of six strategic technologies and the development and commercialisation of at least 25 strategic technology products, including at least 15 products commercialised in regional or international markets. At least 30 businesses are expected to master strategic technologies and products, with at least 10 joining global value chains.



To achieve these targets, the programme outlines five major tasks and solutions: improving mechanisms and policies; researching and developing strategic technology products; supporting their commercialisation and market development; developing human resources and international cooperation; and monitoring, evaluating and coordinating implementation.



It will encourage State agencies, public service units and State-owned enterprises to prioritise the procurement, leasing and use of strategic technology products developed under the programme. It will also support investment and trade promotion, technology supply-demand connections and market expansion, while urging leading technology companies to cooperate with small- and medium-sized enterprises, research institutes and universities in research, testing, technology development and transfer.



Human resources development is another priority. The programme will recruit and provide appropriate incentives for chief engineers, outstanding experts, scientists and highly qualified personnel. It will also build a network of strategic technology experts and promote international cooperation in research, development, technology transfer and co-development.



Foreign experts and science and technology organisations will be encouraged to participate in programme tasks, while Vietnam will strengthen engagement in international standardisation and mutual recognition of testing, inspection and certification results for strategic technology products./.

VNA