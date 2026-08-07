Politics

Lawmakers seek legal reforms to promote telecom infrastructure data sharing

A deputy of Ha Tinh province said there is currently no clear legal basis for sharing technical infrastructure data. While the issue may be less apparent under normal circumstances, it could hamper local coordination and response during storms, floods and other disasters when detailed infrastructure data is not readily available.

Lawmakers in a group discussion (Photo: VNA)
Lawmakers in a group discussion (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Lawmakers on August 7 discussed in groups a draft law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Radio Frequencies, Law on Telecommunications, Law on Electronic Transactions and Law on Technology Transfer as part of the first extraordinary sitting of the 16th National Assembly.

Commenting on the bill, deputy Le Thanh Dong of Ha Tinh province proposed adding a provision requiring telecommunications enterprises to share technical infrastructure data with local state management agencies in accordance with regulations issued by the relevant ministry.

He said there is currently no clear legal basis for such data sharing, creating difficulties in managing and exploiting information for state management. While the issue may be less apparent under normal circumstances, it could hamper local coordination and response during storms, floods and other disasters when detailed infrastructure data is not readily available.

Regarding conditions for participating in auctions and examinations for rights to use radio frequencies, Dong proposed a provision requiring state management agencies to verify enterprises’ fulfilment of financial obligations by connecting to and exploiting data from the National Public Service Portal and relevant databases

On telecom infrastructure sharing, he suggested specifying the state agency authorised to make decisions.

Deputy Nguyen Thi Viet Nga of Hai Phong city broadly agreed with the draft and praised its approach. Although it amends four laws simultaneously, she noted, the draft focuses on three key policy areas: cutting and simplifying administrative procedures and investment and business conditions; promoting decentralisation and delegation of authority; and improving management mechanisms to ensure consistency in the legal system.

According to the draft, two administrative procedures would be abolished, 47 investment and business conditions cut, four simplified and three amended or supplemented. In the field of radio frequencies alone, 33 of 41 investment and business conditions would be removed.

Nga said the measures represent a significant reform and demonstrate a shift from pre-licensing to post-licensing inspection, helping reduce compliance costs. She also stressed the need to strengthen post-licensing inspection capacity once pre-licensing inspection requirements are removed.

The draft reflects a shift towards management through standards, technical regulations, data and enforcement monitoring rather than licences, conditions and paperwork, she said.

She proposed that guiding decrees clearly define alternative management tools, agencies responsible for each area, databases and sanctions for each group of conditions removed, along with stronger connectivity between national and sectoral databases, and an end to requiring people and businesses to resubmit information already held by state agencies.

Deputy Nguyen Minh Tam of Quang Tri province proposed clarifying provisions on frequency-band allocation for national defence and security purposes.

The draft allows, in special cases, frequency bands to be allocated for up to five years to State-owned enterprises directly serving national defence and security to develop economic activities in combination with performing defence and security tasks.

Tam said the concepts of “special cases” and “economic development combined with national defence and security tasks” remain qualitative and lack specific criteria, potentially leading to inconsistent application. He proposed authorising the Government to set detailed criteria for special cases, eligibility conditions and assessment of such activities to ensure consistent and transparent implementation./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 66 #pháp luật #đột phá thể chế #NQ 66 #16th National Assembly #Law on Radio Frequencies #Law on Telecommunications #Law on Electronic Transactions #legal reforms
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