Get-together celebrates 59th founding anniversary of ASEAN

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) on August 7 held a gathering to celebrate the 59th founding anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) (August 8, 1967–2026), highlighting friendship and solidarity among the people of ASEAN member states.

In her opening remarks, Phan Thi Hong Xuan, Chairwoman of the Vietnam-Southeast Asia Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City, recalled the establishment of the bloc 59 years ago, noting that the regional cooperation organisation, founded by five countries, has gradually expanded and developed into an increasingly cohesive community comprising all Southeast Asian nations.

Despite differences in history, culture, languages, religions, levels of development, and social conditions, ASEAN member states have chosen to respect one another, build consensus, and pursue shared regional interests, she stated, adding that it’s the unity in diversity that has shaped ASEAN’s identity, strength, resilience, and central role in the regional architecture.

According to the official, more than three decades since Vietnam joined the bloc, its relations with other ASEAN member states have continuously reached new heights. These ties are reflected not only in government-level cooperation frameworks but also in increasingly vibrant links among localities, educational institutions, research institutes, businesses, social organisations and communities, helping bring the ASEAN spirit closer to people’s daily lives while creating a solid social foundation for the ASEAN Community building, she noted.

Xuan said Ho Chi Minh City serves as a vital hub connecting Vietnam with ASEAN countries, with people-to-people diplomacy playing a particularly important role in building a strong social foundation for relations among countries, helping people better understand one another and translate friendship into practical cooperation programmes that bring tangible benefits to residents.

She held that the Vietnam-Southeast Asia Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City will continue to work closely with diplomatic missions, bilateral friendship associations, educational institutions, business associations, and partners to expand people-to-people exchanges.

It will also organise cultural and educational exchange programmes, promote cooperation in research, innovation and digital transformation, support community initiatives, and promote the image of Ho Chi Minh City as a dynamic, compassionate, integrated and friendly city to ASEAN friends.

Speaking on behalf of ASEAN countries' Consuls General in Ho Chi Minh City, Philippine Consul General Querobine D. Laccay thanked the HUFO for organising the ASEAN Day 2026 celebration. She also expressed gratitude to the Vietnamese Government and the municipal People’s Committee for their attention to and support for the diplomatic community in the city.

She stressed that 2026 marks both the 59th anniversary of ASEAN and the 31st anniversary of Vietnam’s accession to the bloc, milestones that recall the shared journey of solidarity and cooperation among ASEAN member states.

Looking ahead, ASEAN will continue to focus on social welfare, food security, and youth innovation, with artificial intelligence serving as a cross-cutting theme, she said.

Appreciating the Vietnam-Southeast Asia Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City's contributions to people-to-people diplomacy and cultural and educational exchanges, Laccay said ASEAN countries share a long history of friendship that has continuously developed through diplomacy, education, business, and culture. The member states have the potential to build bridges of understanding, foster peace, and create opportunities for future generations, she added.

The celebration featured songs and traditional dances from ASEAN member states, along with a tea-tasting and calligraphy space showcasing Vietnam’s traditional cultural heritage, creating a joyful atmosphere of friendship and solidarity./.