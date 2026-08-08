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Air Premia to resume Incheon–Ho Chi Minh City route from November

Flights will depart Incheon International Airport at 6:40 pm (RoK time) and arrive at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City at 11 pm (Vietnam time). Return flights will leave Ho Chi Minh City at 12:30 am on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays, landing in Incheon at 7:40 am.

Air Premia, a carrier of the Republic of Korea, will resume flights between Incheon and Ho Chi Minh City from November 5. (Photo: The Courtesy of Air Premia)
Air Premia, a carrier of the Republic of Korea, will resume flights between Incheon and Ho Chi Minh City from November 5. (Photo: The Courtesy of Air Premia)

Seoul (VNA) – Air Premia, a carrier of the Republic of Korea, will resume flights between Incheon and Ho Chi Minh City from November 5 after suspending operations since September 2023.

According to the airline, the service will operate five flights a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Flights will depart Incheon International Airport at 6:40 pm (RoK time) and arrive at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City at 11 pm (Vietnam time). Return flights will leave Ho Chi Minh City at 12:30 am on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays, landing in Incheon at 7:40 am.

Air Premia described Ho Chi Minh City as Vietnam's largest economic and commercial hub, with strong and sustained demand for business travel and trade. The city is also an attractive destination for international visitors thanks to its rich cultural heritage, diverse cuisine and tourism offerings.

The airline said restoring the route will strengthen transit connections between Vietnam and its North American network via Incheon International Airport, while enhancing its competitiveness in both passenger and air cargo services by tapping into the robust freight demand in Ho Chi Minh City.

Tickets for the route will go on sale at 10 am on August 10 through Air Premia's official website. To celebrate the relaunch, the carrier will offer discounts of up to 15% across all cabin classes for bookings made between August 10 and 17.

The resumption comes as travel demand between the Republic of Korea and Vietnam continues to grow, particularly among tourists, business travellers and passengers connecting to North America./.

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