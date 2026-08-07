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Ha Tinh approves four wind power projects worth over 7.8 trillion VND

The simultaneous development of the four wind power projects marks a new step in Ha Tinh’s clean energy strategy.

Ha Tinh (VNA) – The People’s Committee of the central province of Ha Tinh has approved the investment policies and investors for four wind power projects with a combined capacity of 225MW and total capital of 7.81 trillion VND (298 million USD).

The projects – Ky Anh 1, Ky Anh 2, Ky Anh 3 and Ky Anh 4 – are expected to establish an energy hub in the province and help strengthen national energy security.

Located in Ky Van, Ky Lac, Ky Hoa, and Ky Thuong communes, they will feature 45 turbines with a combined installed capacity of 225MW and are projected to add around 591.456 million kWh of electricity annually to the national grid.

Ky Anh 1, Ky Anh 2 and Ky Anh 4 will be developed by a consortium comprising TTA Vietnam Construction Investment JSC, No One Land Real Estate Investment JSC, and Dat Viet Energy Investment and Services JSC.

Ky Anh 3 will be developed by a consortium of TTA Vietnam Construction Investment JSC, No One Land Real Estate Investment JSC, Ha Tinh Cau Treo Investment and Import-Export JSC, and CASABLANCA Vietnam JSC.

Ky Anh 1 is the largest of the four, with a capacity of 65MW and an investment of 2.308 trillion VND. Covering about 22.75ha, the project will include access roads, turbine foundations, 35kV transmission lines, and a 220kV substation.

The investors will contribute 20% of the total capital, with the remainder mobilised from domestic credit institutions. The projects will have an operating term of 50 years from the date of land allocation or lease.

Under the approved schedule, the investors will complete capital contributions in the third quarter of 2026 as well as land and legal procedures between August 2026 and February 2027.

Auxiliary works will be carried out from February to April 2027, followed by construction of major facilities, equipment installation, and trial operations.

All four projects are expected to be commissioned within 22 months from the date of land allocation or lease.

The simultaneous development of the four wind power projects marks a new step in Ha Tinh’s clean energy strategy.

The Ky Anh wind power cluster will diversify the province’s power mix, support the energy transition and emissions-reduction goals, and contribute to the province's ambition to become a major energy hub in the central region and the country./.

VNA
#An ninh năng lượng #NQ 70 #Ha Tinh #wind power projects #Ky Anh wind power cluster #energy transition Ha Tinh
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