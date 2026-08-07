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British investors propose 18-bln-USD deep-sea port, industrial urban complex in Quang Ninh

Once operational, the complex is expected to handle approximately 274 million tonnes of cargo annually, generate about 12.57 billion USD in industrial output each year, and create some 267,400 jobs.

Cai Lan International Container Terminal in Quang Ninh province (Illustrative photo: VNA)
Cai Lan International Container Terminal in Quang Ninh province (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – British investors have proposed an 18-billion-USD deep-sea port and eco-industrial urban complex in the northern province of Quang Ninh as local authorities reaffirmed their commitment to facilitating strategic, high-value investment projects.

Representatives of Thai An Holdings JSC and their British partners presented the proposal during a working session with Standing Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Vu Van Dien on August 7 to discuss potential investment opportunities.

Under the proposal, the Hai Ha deep-sea port and eco-industrial urban complex will cover an estimated 6,500 ha in the Mong Cai Border Gate Economic Zone. Once operational, the complex is expected to handle approximately 274 million tonnes of cargo annually, generate about 12.57 billion USD in industrial output each year, and create some 267,400 jobs.

The investors said they hope to begin preliminary studies and site surveys in the fourth quarter of this year.

Briefing participants on Quang Ninh's socio-economic development, Dien said the province has maintained double-digit economic growth for 10 consecutive years and is targeting annual expansion of around 13% by 2030.

He noted the Hai Ha industrial – port zone has been included in the provincial master plan for more than a decade. Quang Ninh is also investing heavily in strategic transport infrastructure to support industrial development, logistics services, and investment attraction.

The Vice Chairman affirmed that Quang Ninh is ready to create the best possible conditions for investors to conduct studies and implement projects. In addition to logistics and port services, he suggested the investors consider developing value chains for the province's potential farm produce, including tea, cinnamon, and star anise.

Local authorities will continue to assess the project's feasibility based on the initial studies' outcomes before making decisions on further steps, he added.

In the first seven months of 2026, Quang Ninh attracted nearly 1.1 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI). It aims to secure between 2.5 billion USD and 3 billion USD in FDI this year.

Total registered domestic investment and FDI in local economic zones and industrial parks during the period exceeded 42 trillion VND (1.6 billion USD).

The province prioritises investment in processing and manufacturing, high technology, electronic components, green energy, and high-value logistics, reflecting its shift of investment attraction focus from quantity to quality./.

VNA
#Quang Ninh #British investors #deep-sea port and eco-industrial urban complex #foreign investment in Quang Ninh Quang Ninh United Kingdom
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