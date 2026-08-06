Ho Chi Minh City links flagship capabilities to raise tourism value

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City, entering a new phase of development following its administrative boundary expansion, aims to become a leading tourism, trade and services hub in Southeast Asia through a blend of modern urban experiences, rich cultural heritage and diverse natural attractions.



Building smart tourism ecosystem



According to digital travel platform Agoda, with its diverse tourism ecosystem, Ho Chi Minh City ranks among Vietnam's three most-searched destinations, drawing visitors with its vibrant culinary scene, nightlife, shopping and distinctive mix of historic and contemporary attractions.



To maximise these advantages and strengthen industry linkages, the city sees a greater role for leading enterprises capable of driving collaboration. As it pursues its ambition of becoming a premier regional tourism hub, authorities are encouraging businesses to build an integrated ecosystem that expands development opportunities.



Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Nguyen Cong Vinh said future growth must rely on stronger connections among industries, localities and businesses rather than individual enterprises. He stressed that strategic partnerships should deliver tangible projects, new products and greater added value, while creating new markets and growth opportunities.



In tourism, he called for competitive integrated products combining aviation, shopping, MICE tourism, leisure, entertainment and cultural experiences to extend visitor stays and spending.



Cao Van Chong, General Director of Saigontourist Group, said strategic cooperation among leading enterprises will create a comprehensive ecosystem, expand the development space, maximise the strengths of each partner and enhance the tourism competitiveness of both Ho Chi Minh City and Vietnam.



Nguyen Van Hung, Chairman of Becamex Group, added that collaboration among major brands generates synergies rather than simply filling gaps. Developing a smart and sustainable tourism ecosystem requires combining digital technologies, practical data and operational expertise to digitise customer experiences, optimise management and develop next-generation tourism services.



Expanding tourism services supply chain



Ho Chi Minh City is shifting from viewing tourism as a standalone industry to treating it as an integrated ecosystem built on regional advantages and cultural identity. Digital and green transformation is central to modernising destination management and ensuring sustainable growth.



In the time ahead, the city plans to upgrade its workforce with internationally skilled professionals for high-value tourism segments while optimising the special policies and mechanisms it is granted to attract investment in large-scale entertainment and resort complexes. Tourism is positioned as a strategic economic sector capable of generating spillover benefits across the city's multi-centre metropolitan area.



It expects growth in inbound tourism, MICE, the night-time economy and shopping during the second half of 2026.



Le Hong Thuy Tien, General Director of Imex Pan Pacific Group (IPPG), said the group would leverage its network of 138 international brands, along with global partners, to promote images of Ho Chi Minh City and Vietnam while integrating luxury retail, duty-free shopping, aviation services, dining and large outlet projects into strategic cooperation programmes.



Dang Ngoc Hoa, Chairman of Vietnam Airlines, said the airline and Saigontourist Group signed a cooperation agreement for 2026–2030 to broaden partnerships, diversify markets and build a more competitive aviation – tourism ecosystem. The partners will jointly promote destinations, organise domestic and overseas marketing campaigns, develop combined air – travel packages and launch customer incentive programmes.



The city's tourism strategy also incorporates transit-oriented development (TOD) to improve access to attractions. Service providers are working with the municipal Department of Tourism to develop a "Shopping + Culture + Nightlife + Beach" model that positions shopping as a high-value tourism product.



Nguyen Huu An, deputy head of the department's tourism resource planning division, said the city is accelerating cross-sector cooperation to maximise tourism value. Plans include linking tourism with year-end shopping campaigns, organising major events such as the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Week, the Techcombank Ho Chi Minh City International Marathon and night-time river spectacles, while upgrading inland waterway infrastructure, tourist parking facilities and international air connectivity to strengthen tourism services and transport networks./.

VNA