Ninh Binh nominated for Asia’s Leading Emerging Tourism Destination 2026

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Ninh Binh (VNA) – The northern province of Ninh Binh has been nominated for the title of Asia's Leading Emerging Tourism Destination at the World Travel Awards (WTA) 2026, underscoring its growing international profile and recognition for sustainable tourism development, according to the provincial Department of Tourism.

The title recognises destinations that demonstrate outstanding growth potential, increasing appeal to domestic and international visitors, and strong commitment to sustainable development, service quality, and regional competitiveness.

Ninh Binh has emerged as one of Vietnam’s fastest-growing tourism destinations. In the first seven months this year, the locality welcomed an estimated 18.7 million visitors, up 23.34% year-on-year, including more than 16.7 million domestic and over 2 million international arrivals.

Its total tourism earnings in the period were estimated at 19.35 trillion VND (736.76 million USD), representing an annual increase of 21.8%, reflecting the continued recovery and sustainable growth of the local tourism sector.

The province boasts a diverse range of tourism assets, encompassing outstanding cultural, natural, historical and spiritual heritage, as well as traditional craft villages, ecotourism, coastal and rural tourism. These provide the locality with an advantage in developing distinctive tourism products for both domestic and international markets.

Ninh Binh is implementing major national and provincial strategies to develop its tourism sector, including a resolution of the provincial Party Committee on tourism and cultural industry development by 2030 with a vision towards 2045.

Accordingly, the province aims to build tourism on the foundation of its outstanding cultural heritage, turning cultural industries and tourism into a spearhead economic sector.

In recent years, Ninh Binh has earned widespread international recognition from leading travel organisations, magazines and tourism platforms as one of the world's attractive destinations.

The latest WTA nomination will enhance Ninh Binh's international profile while creating new opportunities to promote its heritage, culture and people, thus attracting more visitors and strategic investors, and promoting green, sustainable and high-quality tourism development.

The nomination also reaffirms Ninh Binh's growing reputation and competitiveness in the regional and global tourism map./.

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