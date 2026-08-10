Politics

Top leader’s visit to inject fresh momentum into Vietnam-New Zealand Comprehensive Strategic Partnership: diplomat

The upcoming state visit to New Zealand by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam is expected to provide further momentum for the Vietnam-New Zealand Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to reach a new height, commensurate with the potential and stature of the two countries, bringing more practical benefits to their people and businesses, as well as contributing to the development goals of each country and to peace, stability and sustainable development in the region and the world.

Vietnamese Ambassador to New Zealand Phan Minh Giang (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to New Zealand Phan Minh Giang (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The upcoming state visit to New Zealand by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam is expected to give fresh momentum to the Vietnam-New Zealand Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and bolster more substantive cooperation across areas, Vietnamese Ambassador to New Zealand Phan Minh Giang has said.

The trip, to be made at the invitation of Governor-General of New Zealand Cindy Kiro, carries a historic significance as it is the first state visit to New Zealand by a Vietnamese Party General Secretary and State President, demonstrating Vietnam’s high regard for and priority to New Zealand as an important and effective comprehensive strategic partner in the region, while reaffirming Vietnam’s attention to the South Pacific region.

​The visit also marks the first trip by a top Vietnamese leader to New Zealand since the two countries elevated their relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2025. It comes at a time when bilateral ties are developing positively and steadily, underpinned by high political trust and increasingly consolidated strategic confidence.

It is a vivid demonstration of the implementation of the Party and State’s foreign policy in the new era, which features independence, self-reliance, self-strengthening, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, as well as diversification and multilateralisation of external relations in line with the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, he noted.

He expressed his hope that the visit will provide further momentum for the Vietnam-New Zealand Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to reach a new height, commensurate with the potential and stature of the two countries, bringing more practical benefits to their people and businesses, as well as contributing to the development goals of each country and to peace, stability and sustainable development in the region and the world.

Regarding priorities for turning the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership framework into substantive outcomes, Giang said the elevation of bilateral ties has opened a new phase in Vietnam-New Zealand relations. The immediate priority is to effectively implement the substance of the new framework, translating political commitments into concrete actions that deliver substantive results and tangible benefits to their people.

He welcomed the two sides’ active coordination in implementing the action programme for implementing the Vietnam-New Zealand Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for 2025-2030, saying that the two countries should continue consolidating and deepening established traditional areas of cooperation while expanding cooperation into new and promising fields that meet their respective development requirements.

Giang stressed the need to improve the effectiveness of existing and soon-to-be-established bilateral cooperation mechanisms; deepen political, defence and security ties; and increase exchanges of delegations and meetings at all levels through all channels.

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Vietnamese lychees are exported to many markets, including New Zealand. (Photo: VNA)

​To soon realise the goal of raising two-way trade to 3 billion USD, the two sides should coordinate in developing breakthrough solutions, removing technical barriers, facilitating market access for their respective key products, and effectively capitalising on the free trade agreements to which both countries are parties, Giang noted.

Education and training, a bright spot in bilateral relations, should also continue to be expanded through diverse forms towards developing high-quality human resources in the new period, he added.

Science-technology and climate change response cooperation has now become a new pillar of bilteral ties, the diplomat noted, suggesting the two countries promote applied cooperation and develop solutions in science, technology, innovation and digital transformation to serve environmental protection, emissions reduction, green transition, smart agriculture development, high-tech application and climate change adaptation, as well as the development of clean and renewable energy such as wind and solar power, in line with each country’s potential and demands.

To contribute to the effective implementation of the action programme, the two countries should also soon open direct air routes or convenient connecting flights between Vietnam and New Zealand, he added.

In his view, this would be an important breakthrough, unlocking resources and creating momentum for cooperation in many areas. Convenient air connectivity would not only help strengthen political ties and promote people-to-people and cultural exchanges, but also open up new opportunities for collaboration in economy, trade, investment, education, tourism and other potential fields.

The diplomat also highlighted the visit’s significance for the Vietnamese community in New Zealand, affirming that overseas Vietnamese are an integral part of the nation, an important strategic resource and a bridge between Vietnam and the world, contributing to national construction, development and defence.

As part of the visit, General Secretary and President To Lam is scheduled to meet representatives of the Vietnamese community in New Zealand and South Pacific island countries. The ambassador said the meeting demonstrates the deep attention of the Party, the State as well as the top leader to OVs in the region.

Giang expressed his belief that the meeting will provide great encouragement to the Vietnamese community, help narrow the geographical distance between the two countries, and motivate overseas Vietnamese to strengthen community bonds and maintain their ties with the homeland./.​

VNA
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