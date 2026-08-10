Vietnamese security, defence leaders pay tribute to Lao National Assembly President

Vientiane (VNA) – Delegations from the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and Ministry of National Defence paid tribute to Xaysomphone Phomvihane, Politburo member and President of the Lao National Assembly (NA) in Vientiane on August 9.

The Ministry of Public Security delegation was led by Senior Lieutenant General Le Van Tuyen, Party Central Committee member and Deputy Minister, while the Ministry of National Defence delegation was headed by Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Truong Thang, Party Central Committee member, standing member of the Central Military Commission and Deputy Minister.

In a solemn and deeply respectful atmosphere, the delegations laid wreaths and observed a minute of silence in tribute to the Lao National Assembly President, expressing their profound condolences over the passing of a distinguished and steadfast leader of the Lao Party, State, National Assembly and people.

The People's Public Security and People's Army of Vietnam always remember the valuable sentiments, attention and contributions of NA President Xaysomphone Phomvihane to strengthening and deepening cooperation between the security and defence forces of Vietnam and Laos. His contributions also made an important contribution to safeguarding peace, security and stability in the two countries and the region.

A delegation from the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security, led by Senior Lieutenant General Le Van Tuyen, member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Minister of Public Security, pays tribute to Lao National Assembly Chairman Xaysomphone Phomvihane in Vientiane on August 9. (Photo: VNA)

Throughout his revolutionary career, NA President Xaysomphone Phomvihane wholeheartedly devoted to the revolutionary cause of the Lao Party, State, National Assembly, armed forces and people. He also made valuable contributions to consolidating and further deepening the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos, including between their respective Parties, States, National Assemblies, army and security forces, and people.

In the funeral book, Tuyen and Thang extended their deepest condolences to the Lao Party, State, National Assembly, armed forces and people, as well as the family of NA President Xaysomphone Phomvihane.

Earlier, the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee, the Lao National Assembly and Government, the Central Committee of the Lao Front for National Construction and the late leader's family issued a special communiqué announcing the passing of Xaysomphone Phomvihane, Politburo member of the LPRP Central Committee and President of the Lao National Assembly, at the age of 70.

In recognition of his significant contributions and in expression of profound sorrow at his passing, the LPRP Central Committee and Lao Government decided to hold a national mourning from August 9 to 12./.