Politics

Vietnam–Australia relationship has matured, underpinned by strong political trust: Australian expert

The state visit to Australia by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam represents an opportunity for both countries to translate strategic ambitions into concrete outcomes, said Layton Pike, a member of the Australia–Vietnam Policy Institute (AVPI)'s advisory board.

Layton Pike, a member of the Australia–Vietnam Policy Institute (AVPI)'s advisory board and Vice President International, RMIT University (Photo published by VNA)
Layton Pike, a member of the Australia–Vietnam Policy Institute (AVPI)'s advisory board and Vice President International, RMIT University (Photo published by VNA)

Sydney (VNA) – The upcoming state visit to Australia of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam is a highly opportune moment for Vietnam and Australia to further deepen a relationship that has matured and is underpinned by strong political trust, Layton Pike, a member of the Australia–Vietnam Policy Institute (AVPI)'s advisory board, said in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency.

The expert, who is also Vice President International, RMIT University, noted that the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership framework, established in 2024, has created a practical foundation for the two countries to expand cooperation across a wide range of areas, including trade, investment, education, skills development, innovation, clean energy, security and people-to-people ties.

He observed that the two economies are clearly complementary. Vietnam offers a dynamic market, a young workforce with steadily improving skills, expanding manufacturing capacity and a growing role in regional supply chains. Australia, meanwhile, brings strengths in education, scientific research, resources, agriculture, clean energy, health care, technology and professional services.

The trip represents an opportunity for both countries to translate strategic ambitions into concrete outcomes, the expert stated.

In his view, there are five areas with significant untapped potential: elevating the value and resilience of the trade and investment relationship; cooperation in education, skills training and transnational education; research and innovation collaboration; development of clean energy, critical minerals and sustainable supply chains; and strengthening networks linking alumni, businesses, professionals and communities across both countries.

In particular, he emphasised that education should remain a central pillar of cooperation. He said the two countries can build on their long-standing partnership through joint training programmes, closer alignment between training and industry needs, and joint research projects in high-value areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), digital transformation, advanced manufacturing, health care, renewable energy and sustainable agriculture.

Green transition was also identified as one of the most promising drivers of cooperation. According to the expert, Australia's strengths in renewable energy, critical minerals and environmental management can effectively complement Vietnam's needs in securing energy supply, supporting industrial development and achieving its net-zero targets.

However, he stressed that the most important foundation of the Vietnam–Australia relationship remains its people. Having lived and worked in Vietnam for many years, he has witnessed how quickly bonds form between the peoples of both countries, whether through study, business, or cultural exchange and exploration. These connections, he said, provide a durable foundation for the bilateral relationship, and matter just as much as trade or investment figures.

He noted that as more Vietnamese students, professionals and entrepreneurs build ties with Australia, and as more Australians gain the opportunity to better understand Vietnam's people and culture, the connection between the two nations will continue to strengthen.

Regarding outcomes of the 3rd plenum of the 14th Party Central Committee, Pike said the focus on strengthening governance capacity, institutional reform and policy implementation reflects the demands of this new stage of development. In his view, a country's competitiveness is determined not only by the quality of its policy vision, but also by its ability to implement that vision consistently, effectively and transparently.

As Vietnam shifts toward a growth model driven by productivity, technology and innovation, institutional reform will play a critical role in reducing legal uncertainty and addressing bottlenecks related to land, infrastructure, energy, licensing and human resources. For the business and investor community, clarity in regulation, timeliness in decision-making and consistency in enforcement matter just as much as the substance of the policies themselves.

He added that the reform agenda also places strong emphasis on accountability, decentralisation and delegation of authority. Given that local governments are typically the first point of contact for investors and citizens, clearly defined responsibilities, stronger capacity among officials, adequate implementation resources, and transparent oversight mechanisms will all help improve governance effectiveness.

The expert believes these reforms will give Australian businesses, universities and research institutions greater confidence to invest in and build long-term partnerships with Vietnam, particularly in areas such as clean energy, critical minerals, agriculture, education, skills development, health care, digital transformation, research and innovation.

In his view, governance is a core economic asset for Vietnam. Stronger institutions and more effective implementation will be important to attracting higher-quality investment, supporting the green and digital transition, and ensuring that growth remains sustainable and inclusive while strengthening the economy's resilience against future shocks.

Looking at the longer-term outlook, Pike expressed optimism about Vietnam's development path. He said the directions set out at the 3rd plenum of the 14th Party Central Committee have helped clarify the roadmap toward becoming a high-income country, underpinned by an economy built on productivity, technology, innovation and a highly skilled workforce.

He said Vietnam's resilience will be strengthened as its existing foundations are converted into more durable institutional capacity, through effective governance, decentralisation paired with accountability, and consistent implementation. These are also factors that international investors increasingly value when choosing destinations for higher-quality capital linked to technology transfer, skills development and deeper supply chain integration.

At the same time, he cautioned that policy and institutions alone only create the necessary conditions.

Drawing on many years of observing Vietnam's development, he said the country's greatest strength lies in the determination, adaptability and drive of its officials, businesses and workers. This spirit, he noted, has helped turn many ambitious goals into real outcomes over the years, and is why he remains confident that the current reform agenda will be implemented effectively.

At the regional and global level, Pike said that if these reforms are successfully implemented, Vietnam will continue to strengthen its role as an increasingly important economy in the Indo-Pacific, gradually moving up into higher value-added segments such as advanced manufacturing, digital industries, and research and development (R&D) within regional and global supply chains. This, he added, will also make Vietnam an increasingly attractive partner for Australia over the coming decade.

Ultimately, he said, the true measure of success will be effective implementation. If Vietnam's ambitious reform directions are carried out consistently, the country will have every opportunity to enter one of the most important periods of development in its modern history./.​

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