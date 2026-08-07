Politics

Vietnam, Australia to further strengthen cooperation

The messages posted on Australian Government media platforms highlighted Australia and Vietnam as close regional partners with a long-standing friendship. This will be General Secretary and President Lam’s first visit to Australia since being appointed as President in April and it is also the first in-person meeting between the two leaders.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee (right) hosts a reception for Australian Governor-General Sam Mostyn in Hanoi during her state visit to Vietnam in September last year (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee (right) hosts a reception for Australian Governor-General Sam Mostyn in Hanoi during her state visit to Vietnam in September last year (Photo: VNA)

Sydney (VNA) – Official websites of the Australian Government and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on August 7 carried messages warmly welcoming the upcoming state visit to Australia by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam from August 9-12.

The messages posted on Australian Government media platforms highlighted Australia and Vietnam as close regional partners with a long-standing friendship. This will be General Secretary and President Lam’s first visit to Australia since being appointed as President in April and it is also the first in-person meeting between the two leaders.

A notice on the Australian Prime Minister’s official website confirmed that Albanese will host an official welcome ceremony and hold talks with the Vietnamese leader.

Highlighting the significance of the visit, Albanese said he looked forward to welcoming General Secretary and President Lam to Australia and discussing ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

"I look forward to welcoming General Secretary and President To Lam to Australia and discussing how we can strengthen cooperation between our two nations." “The Vietnam-Australia relationship is grounded in deep strategic trust, mutual interests and a shared ambition for the future of our region,” he wrote.

Alongside the welcome message, the Australian Government’s website reviewed major achievements in bilateral ties since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1973. Australia is now one of Vietnam’s leading trading partners. The two countries have developed close and comprehensive cooperation across key areas, including defence and security, economy and trade, digital transformation, climate change response and coordination at multilateral forums.

Following the official announcement of the visit, major Australian newswires and international news organisations, including Reuters, The Canberra Times, the Australian Associated Press (AAP) and The Wellington Times, also reported on the upcoming trip and Albanese’s welcoming remarks./.

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