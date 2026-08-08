FTA Index 2025 to be unveiled later this month

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Industry and Trade, in coordination with relevant agencies, is scheduled to hold the launch ceremony for the Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) 2025 Index in Hanoi on August 18.



The event is expected to bring together more than 300 delegates, including Party and Government leaders, representatives of ministries and agencies, leaders of the People's Committees of all 34 provinces and cities, business associations, enterprises, embassies, and international organisations in Vietnam.



According to the ministry, Vietnam has signed and implemented 17 free trade agreements (FTAs) at both bilateral and multilateral levels, establishing free trade relationships with many of the world's leading trading partners. The implementation of these pacts has delivered positive results, helping boost Vietnam's trade performance and strengthen its role in regional and global value chains.



Following the Government's direction, the ministry has developed and finalised the FTA Index 2025, a framework for evaluating its implementation. The index is designed to provide valuable information not only for State management agencies but also as an important reference for businesses, foreign investors, and industry associations in planning investment and business activities in Vietnam.



Throughout last year, the ministry conducted a nationwide survey and compiled data on FTA implementation across all provinces and cities, following a rigorous, methodical, and scientific approach./.

VNA