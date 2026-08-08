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Vietnam to return as Partner Country at Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2026

After just three editions, UPITS has cemented itself as a go-to platform for trade and supply chain networking, pulling in firms, importers, distributors, retail chains, e-commerce players, investors and global buyers.

Participants in the webinar held by the Vietnamese Trade Office in India on August 7 (Photo: VNA)
Participants in the webinar held by the Vietnamese Trade Office in India on August 7 (Photo: VNA)

New Delhi (VNA) – Vietnam will return as the Partner Country at the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) 2026, set for September 25–29, following a strong showing at the 2024 event.

The Vietnamese Trade Office in India held a webinar on August 7 to brief firms and spark connections ahead of the show, drawing strong interest from companies, industry groups and trade promotion agencies.

Vietnamese Trade Counsellor Bui Trung Thuong said India’s decision to keep Vietnam as Partner Country underscores the latter's growing role and reputation in bilateral trade ties.

He called the event a key chance for Vietnamese firms to pitch products, build brands, expand their footprint and find partners in India while tapping into Uttar Pradesh – the country’s most populous state and a major economic engine.

After just three editions, UPITS has cemented itself as a go-to platform for trade and supply chain networking, pulling in firms, importers, distributors, retail chains, e-commerce players, investors and global buyers, Thuong noted.

The show spans sectors where Vietnam holds strengths and strong cooperation potential, including agriculture, processed food, seafood, apparel, footwear and leather, wooden furniture, electronics, logistics, renewable energy, health care, pharmaceuticals, tourism, and manufacturing.

Vietnamese Trade Counsellor Bui Trung Thuong speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese Trade Counsellor Bui Trung Thuong speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Uttar Pradesh officials laid out the business climate, development prospects and opportunities open to Vietnamese companies. Meanwhile, show organisers flagged new features, key sectors and practical pointers for participants.

A new package of support for businesses and international buyers was also unveiled. A Federation of Indian Export Organisations official said eligible ASEAN buyers will get up to 350 USD toward airfare, two nights at a five-star hotel, and help with matchmaking, logistics and airport transfers.

The Trade Office will set up a Vietnam National Pavilion at UPITS 2026 and run a slate of trade promotion events, including a Vietnam–India business forum, B2B matchmaking, and showcases of Vietnamese products, culture, tourism and aviation.

The goal is to deepen the presence of Vietnamese goods in India, widen the partner network, and cement Vietnam’s standing at one of India’s largest international trade fairs.

On the occasion, the office also introduced the Vietnam International Sourcing Expo 2026, to be hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Trade from September 3 to 5. The event is expected to boost bilateral trade, grow Vietnam’s exports and tighten supply chain links between the two markets./.

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#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #Uttar Pradesh #Vietnam International Sourcing Expo 2026 #Vietnamese Trade Office in India #UPITS 2026 #Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show #Vietnam-India relations India Vietnam
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