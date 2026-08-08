Culture - Sports

Museums breathe new life into Ho Chi Minh City's cultural heritage

Museums in Ho Chi Minh City are embracing digital innovation and cultural activities to showcase its rich heritage, helping boost cultural tourism, stimulate the night-time economy and attract a growing number of domestic and international visitors.

Visitors experience a digital interactive exhibition space at the War Remnants Museum in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: nhandan.vn)
Visitors experience a digital interactive exhibition space at the War Remnants Museum in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: nhandan.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Museums in Ho Chi Minh City are embracing digital innovation and cultural activities to showcase its rich heritage, helping boost cultural tourism, stimulate the night-time economy and attract a growing number of domestic and international visitors.

The southern metropolis is home to 25 museums, including 14 public and 11 private institutions, many of which house national treasures and valuable historical collections. In recent years, they have diversified exhibitions and public engagement programmes, strengthening their role as cultural landmarks while contributing to local economic growth.

Digital technology enriches visitor experience

Many museums have adopted digital technologies to make historical and cultural stories more vivid and engaging.

The Southern Women's Museum is among the pioneers in adopting digital exhibition technologies. Its Deputy Director Nguyen Quoc Chinh said the museum inaugurated a digital exhibition hall in 2020 featuring an expandable system that allows more artefacts to be incorporated into 3D presentations, providing visitors with immersive experiences.

Meanwhile, the War Remnants Museum, one of Vietnam's most visited museums, has also boosted the use of virtual reality and simulation technologies. Interactive displays, including a prison-simulating container with sound and lighting effects, enable visitors to understand the realities of war while reinforcing the museum's mission to preserve historical memory and promote peace.

The Ho Chi Minh City Museum of Fine Arts is also digitising national treasures, including lacquer masterpieces “Vuon Xuan Trung – Nam – Bac” (Spring Garden of Northern, Central, and Southern Vietnam) by Nguyen Gia Tri, and “Thanh nien thanh dong” (The youth rampart of the nation) by Nguyen Sang, using virtual reality and artificial intelligence. The initiative is expected to make these masterpieces more accessible through modern storytelling.

Nguyen Minh Nhut, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Culture and Sports, said local museums have renewed both content and presentation methods by displaying more original artefacts and applying modern technologies to enrich exhibitions to attract more visitors.

They have also designed specific educational programmes for students, introduced heritage education initiatives in schools and museums, and strengthened communications through social media. Several museums now offer 3D virtual tours, improving public access, particularly for young and international visitors.

The city's museums have so far completed 2D digitisation of more than 249,300 artefacts, archival materials and images, while over 2,170 objects and documents have been digitised in 3D.

Bringing arts into museums

The War Remnants Museum in Ho Chi Minh City is a popular attraction for visitors. (Photo: VNA)

The War Remnants Museum in Ho Chi Minh City is a popular attraction for visitors. (Photo: VNA)

Alongside digital transformation, museums in Ho Chi Minh City have increasingly become venues for cultural festivals, artistic performances and community events.

The city's Ao Dai Festival, Tourism Festival, River Festival and Vietnam–Japan Festival have been held at various museums, helping introduce these cultural spaces to wider audiences while diversifying festival experiences.

The Ao Dai Museum has established itself as a special cultural rendezvous where exhibitions, performances, educational activities and artistic exchanges promote Vietnam's traditional dress and foster international cultural understanding, according to its Director Huynh Ngoc Van.

To mark the 50th anniversary of Sai Gon – Gia Dinh being renamed Ho Chi Minh City, a series of artistic performances were staged at local museums, transforming their unique heritage architecture into vibrant cultural venues.

Among the highlights was "Village soul in the city", a programme at the Museum of Fine Arts featuring traditional folk cakes, local specialities, folk music and cultural performances. Organisers plan to develop it into a regular event combining performing arts, museum spaces, heritage architecture, and interactive cultural experiences to create a distinctive tourism product for the city.

The municipal Department of Tourism said museums in Ho Chi Minh City welcome more than 4 million visitors annually, underscoring their growing role as an important resource for cultural tourism. By combining heritage conservation with innovation and creative programming, they are helping diversify tourism products while contributing to economic development in the southern metropolis./.

VNA
#cultural heritage #Ho Chi Minh City #night-time economy #museums #Ho Chi Minh City Museum of Fine Arts #War Remnants Museum Ho Chi Minh City
Follow VietnamPlus

Culture guiding the way

Resolution in action

Related News

Each exhibition area, featuring distinctive designs and modern technology, offers immersive experiences that help visitors gain deeper insights into the history, customs, traditions and rich cultural life of Vietnam’s ethnic communities. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam Museum of Ethnology embraces AI to shape digital future

In recent years, the museum has stepped up the application of technology to transform traditional exhibition spaces into interactive and immersive experiences. The process began in 2021 with the launch of an exploration room for children featuring interactive screens.

Digital technology enhances museum experience

Digital technology enhances museum experience

Numerous museums today are combining vivid storytelling with flexible applications of science and technology, in line with the orientation for renewing cultural institutions outlined in the Politburo’s Resolution No. 80 on the development of Vietnamese culture.

See more

National treasures on display at the Can Tho Museum feature QR codes that visitors can scan to access more information. (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho steps up digitalisation of cultural heritage

A digital portal on cultural heritage data of Can Tho will be built, supporting the city’s digital transformation targets in heritage management under Politburo Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW on developing Vietnamese culture.

An impressive Xoe Thai dance performance at the “Northwest Quintessence” street festival. (Photo: VNA)

Community-led approach strengthens ethnic cultural heritage preservation

Established in 2025, the Vietnam Pioneers Network provides a space for ethnic communities to share their heritage stories, helping reduce ethnic stereotypes and promote understanding of cultural diversity. Operating on a voluntary basis, the network connects community groups in localities across the country through core members.

Opportunities for Vietnamese cinema to break through

Opportunities for Vietnamese cinema to break through

Against the backdrop of globalisation and the explosion of digital technology, cinema is no longer merely an art form. It has become an important cultural industry making a direct contribution to economic growth and national soft power.

A large number of tourists visit Hue Imperial City. (Photo: VNA)

Hue rolls out vibrant events to boost National Day tourism

Vietnamese visitors will also receive free admission to attractions within the Complex of Hue Monuments on August 19 and September 2, giving domestic tourists greater opportunities to explore the historical and cultural heritage of the former imperial capital.

A performance showcases the rich heritage of Then at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam showcases Then ritual practices in Laos

The programme aims to promote the value of an intangible cultural heritage of humanity while strengthening the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos.

Delegates at the tournament’s group-stage draw ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Pickleball World Cup 2026 gets underway in Da Nang

The tournament will feature leading players from the PPA and APP circuits alongside top Vietnamese and international competitors, including Ly Hoang Nam, Phuc Huynh, Truong Vinh Hien, Sophia Phuong Anh and Sophia Huynh Tran.

A match at KAVIJA CUP 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese community in Japan’s Karate tournament held

The 2026 Karate tournament for Vietnamese people in Japan, KAVIJA CUP 2026 provided athletes with opportunities to exchange experience and improve their skills, and identifies promising talents for higher-level competitions in Japan and internationally.