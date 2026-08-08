Culture - Sports

ASEAN Cup 2026: Vietnam advance to semi-finals as Group A winners

Securing all three points, coach Kim Sang-sik and his squad finished atop Group A with 10 points (three wins, one draw).

Striker Nguyen Dinh Bac (No. 9) dribbles the ball and opens the scoring for Vietnam in the 18th minute at the match against Cambodia at My Dinh Stadium on August 7. (Photo: VNA)
Striker Nguyen Dinh Bac (No. 9) dribbles the ball and opens the scoring for Vietnam in the 18th minute at the match against Cambodia at My Dinh Stadium on August 7. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam wrapped up their 2026 ASEAN Cup group stage campaign with a 3–1 victory over Cambodia at My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi on the evening of August 7, securing the top spot in Group A and a place in the semi-finals.

Capitalising on home advantage and driven by the goal to seal the top spot in Group A, Vietnamese players took early initiative, controlling possession and relentlessly launching attacks down both flanks.

Cambodia, however, demonstrated confidence on the counter. In the 14th minute, Samuel Bong dispossessed Nguyen Thanh Chung and found himself one-on-one with goalkeeper Patrik Le Giang, but failed to tap into the opportunity to open the scoring.

The hosts quickly regained control. In the 18th minute, Nguyen Dinh Bac made a bold driving run through the middle, penetrating the box before unleashing a precise low shot across goal to beat keeper Koy Salim, giving Vietnam a 1–0 lead.

vnanet-vietnam-cambodia-match-at-asean-cup-2026-2.jpg
The first half concludes 1–0 in favour of Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

The opener injected vitality into the home side, who kept up the pressure on Cambodia's half. The visitors sat deep to focus on defence while looking for counter-attacking outlets, leading to a tightly contested end to the first half, which concluded 1–0 in favour of Vietnam.

Vietnam maintained their grip on the match in the second half, pressing forward and creating multiple chances.

However, Cambodia struck an unexpected equaliser in the 71st minute when Iago Bento latched onto a long ball, outpaced Pham Xuan Manh, and finished past the keeper to restore parity at 1–1.

Host players restored their lead in the 84th minute. Nguyen Xuan Son broke clear on goal, and his effort forced defender Im Vakhim to slice the ball into his own net in an attempt to clear, putting Vietnam 2–1 ahead.

In the second minute of stoppage time (90+2'), Dinh Bac completed his brace. Finishing off a swift counter-attack, he executed a skillful strike to beat Koy Salim once more, sealing a 3–1 victory for Vietnam, which proved to be the final score.

vnanet-vietnam-cambodia-match-at-asean-cup-2026-3.jpg
Fans show support for host players at My Dinh Stadium on August 7. (Photo: VNA)

Securing all three points, coach Kim Sang-sik and his squad finished atop Group A with 10 points (three wins, one draw).

Vietnam's semi-final opponents will be determined following the final Group B fixtures at 8pm on August 8, where Thailand face Myanmar and Malaysia take on the Philippines.

Singapore finished second in Group A following a 1–1 draw against Indonesia to join Vietnam in the semi-finals, while Indonesia were officially eliminated.

Thailand currently top Group B with nine points after three consecutive wins. Malaysia sit second with six points, while Myanmar also have six points but occupy third place due to an inferior head-to-head record./.

VNA
#ASEAN Cup 2026 #football #Nguyen Dinh Bac #Nguyen Xuan Son
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

See more

National treasures on display at the Can Tho Museum feature QR codes that visitors can scan to access more information. (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho steps up digitalisation of cultural heritage

A digital portal on cultural heritage data of Can Tho will be built, supporting the city’s digital transformation targets in heritage management under Politburo Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW on developing Vietnamese culture.

An impressive Xoe Thai dance performance at the “Northwest Quintessence” street festival. (Photo: VNA)

Community-led approach strengthens ethnic cultural heritage preservation

Established in 2025, the Vietnam Pioneers Network provides a space for ethnic communities to share their heritage stories, helping reduce ethnic stereotypes and promote understanding of cultural diversity. Operating on a voluntary basis, the network connects community groups in localities across the country through core members.

Opportunities for Vietnamese cinema to break through

Opportunities for Vietnamese cinema to break through

Against the backdrop of globalisation and the explosion of digital technology, cinema is no longer merely an art form. It has become an important cultural industry making a direct contribution to economic growth and national soft power.

A large number of tourists visit Hue Imperial City. (Photo: VNA)

Hue rolls out vibrant events to boost National Day tourism

Vietnamese visitors will also receive free admission to attractions within the Complex of Hue Monuments on August 19 and September 2, giving domestic tourists greater opportunities to explore the historical and cultural heritage of the former imperial capital.

A performance showcases the rich heritage of Then at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam showcases Then ritual practices in Laos

The programme aims to promote the value of an intangible cultural heritage of humanity while strengthening the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos.

Delegates at the tournament’s group-stage draw ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Pickleball World Cup 2026 gets underway in Da Nang

The tournament will feature leading players from the PPA and APP circuits alongside top Vietnamese and international competitors, including Ly Hoang Nam, Phuc Huynh, Truong Vinh Hien, Sophia Phuong Anh and Sophia Huynh Tran.

A match at KAVIJA CUP 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese community in Japan’s Karate tournament held

The 2026 Karate tournament for Vietnamese people in Japan, KAVIJA CUP 2026 provided athletes with opportunities to exchange experience and improve their skills, and identifies promising talents for higher-level competitions in Japan and internationally.