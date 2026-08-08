ASEAN Cup 2026: Vietnam advance to semi-finals as Group A winners

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam wrapped up their 2026 ASEAN Cup group stage campaign with a 3–1 victory over Cambodia at My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi on the evening of August 7, securing the top spot in Group A and a place in the semi-finals.



Capitalising on home advantage and driven by the goal to seal the top spot in Group A, Vietnamese players took early initiative, controlling possession and relentlessly launching attacks down both flanks.



Cambodia, however, demonstrated confidence on the counter. In the 14th minute, Samuel Bong dispossessed Nguyen Thanh Chung and found himself one-on-one with goalkeeper Patrik Le Giang, but failed to tap into the opportunity to open the scoring.



The hosts quickly regained control. In the 18th minute, Nguyen Dinh Bac made a bold driving run through the middle, penetrating the box before unleashing a precise low shot across goal to beat keeper Koy Salim, giving Vietnam a 1–0 lead.



The first half concludes 1–0 in favour of Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

The opener injected vitality into the home side, who kept up the pressure on Cambodia's half. The visitors sat deep to focus on defence while looking for counter-attacking outlets, leading to a tightly contested end to the first half, which concluded 1–0 in favour of Vietnam.



Vietnam maintained their grip on the match in the second half, pressing forward and creating multiple chances.



However, Cambodia struck an unexpected equaliser in the 71st minute when Iago Bento latched onto a long ball, outpaced Pham Xuan Manh, and finished past the keeper to restore parity at 1–1.



Host players restored their lead in the 84th minute. Nguyen Xuan Son broke clear on goal, and his effort forced defender Im Vakhim to slice the ball into his own net in an attempt to clear, putting Vietnam 2–1 ahead.



In the second minute of stoppage time (90+2'), Dinh Bac completed his brace. Finishing off a swift counter-attack, he executed a skillful strike to beat Koy Salim once more, sealing a 3–1 victory for Vietnam, which proved to be the final score.



Fans show support for host players at My Dinh Stadium on August 7. (Photo: VNA)

Securing all three points, coach Kim Sang-sik and his squad finished atop Group A with 10 points (three wins, one draw).



Vietnam's semi-final opponents will be determined following the final Group B fixtures at 8pm on August 8, where Thailand face Myanmar and Malaysia take on the Philippines.



Singapore finished second in Group A following a 1–1 draw against Indonesia to join Vietnam in the semi-finals, while Indonesia were officially eliminated.



Thailand currently top Group B with nine points after three consecutive wins. Malaysia sit second with six points, while Myanmar also have six points but occupy third place due to an inferior head-to-head record./.