Society

French-language newspaper launches video contest

The contest, announced this week, is a video-based evolution of the newspaper's 'Jeunes Reporters Francophones' competition, which has run for ten seasons since its 2016 launch with backing from the Asia-Pacific regional office of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF).

At the launch ceremony (Photo: VNA)
At the launch ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Le Courrier du Vietnam, the French-language newspaper of the Vietnam News Agency, has launched a video competition for young Francophones worldwide on the theme 'Peace and Youth.'

The contest, announced this week, is a video-based evolution of the newspaper's 'Jeunes Reporters Francophones' competition, which has run for ten seasons since its 2016 launch with backing from the Asia-Pacific regional office of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF).

Organisers described the shift to video as a new milestone in the contest's development, meant to broaden its creative scope and connect more directly with young Francophones.

The theme draws on the 20th Francophonie Summit, scheduled for November 15 and 16 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia – only the second time the summit has been held in Asia since Hanoi hosted it in 1997.

Organisers said they want entrants to highlight young people's role in building and preserving peace and to showcase concrete initiatives for a more stable, sustainable world, while giving Francophone youth a platform to develop video production skills and promote the French language.

The competition is open to Francophone citizens aged 18 to 35 who live in Vietnam or in an OIF member country or territory.

Entries must be original, unpublished works that have not been submitted to any other contest or posted online or on social media, and may not contain advertising or product promotion. Content must also comply with Vietnamese law and standards of public decency.

Individuals may submit one video; teams of up to five members may submit as many as three. Videos must run no longer than three minutes, be shot in MP4 format at a minimum resolution of 1080p and a 16:9 horizontal aspect ratio, and include French-language voiceover and subtitles. Audio must meet a minimum bitrate of 128 kb/s and comply with copyright rules.

Contestants are required to handle the entire production process themselves – scripting, filming, editing, narration and dubbing. The use of artificial intelligence tools is permitted but must be disclosed on the registration form, along with a brief description of how they were used.

Organisers said entrants are legally responsible for their submissions and will be disqualified for spreading false information or violating intellectual property rights. Le Courrier du Vietnam also retains the right to use, edit and publish submitted videos across its platforms.

Submissions will be accepted from August 5 through midnight on September 30. An awards ceremony is planned for November 26.

Registration forms and further details are available on the newspaper's website, lecourrier.vn, under 'Concours de vidéos 2026,' or through its office at 79 Ly Thuong Kiet, Cua Nam ward, Hanoi./.

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