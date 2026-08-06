Phu Quoc launches English classes for vendors, drivers ahead of APEC 2027

An Giang (VNS/VNA) – The Phu Quoc Special Zone will launch English training courses for local vendors, taxi drivers, tourism and service workers from September as part of preparations for the APEC 2027 Economic Leaders’ Week.



Under the project “Enhancing foreign language capacity for the community in the 2026–30 period, with a vision to 2045”, recently announced by the Phu Quoc Special Zone authorities, English programmes will be piloted at 10-15 schools across all three education levels from September 2026 to June 2027.



Community English classes will also be organised in Duong Dong, Ganh Dau, An Thoi and Duong To, targeting groups that frequently interact with international visitors.



Priority will be given to market vendors, taxi drivers, tourism and service employees, students and local officials.



The courses will focus on practical communication skills, with flexible learning formats and the application of technology and artificial intelligence.



Residents can register through websites or links announced by organisers. Participants will then be assessed for their English proficiency and assigned suitable classes.



Nguyen Thi Kim Loan, Vice Chairwoman of the Phu Quoc Special Zone People’s Committee, said the programme’s immediate goal was not to make learners fluent in English but to equip them with basic language skills and confidence when communicating with international visitors.



After the pilot phase, Phu Quoc plans to expand the programme to at least 50% of local schools and double the number of community classes by 2030.



During the 2031–35 period, the programme is expected to cover all schools and expand further among residents.



As part of the project, Phu Quoc authorities will cooperate with education organisations, foreign language centres and businesses, while providing English scholarships for local students.



Ho Van Mung, Chairman of the An Giang People’s Committee, said improving foreign language skills among the community was an important part of preparing human resources for APEC 2027 and supporting the island’s long-term tourism development.



The APEC Economic Leaders’ Week is scheduled to take place in Phu Quoc in November 2027, with participation from leaders and representatives of 21 APEC member economies.



It will be the third time Vietnam has hosted APEC, following Hanoi in 2006 and Da Nang in 2017./.

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