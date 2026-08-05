Nearly 50 Vietnamese nationals repatriated following deportation from US

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security’s immigration office announced on August 5 that its task force had coordinated with relevant agencies to receive 47 Vietnamese nationals deported from the US.



With the handover taking place at Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport, this marks the largest group of deported Vietnamese nationals received by Ho Chi Minh City authorities since the beginning of 2026.



According to the department, most of the individuals had resided in the southern metropolis before leaving Vietnam and were found to have violated US laws. After completing the necessary legal procedures, US authorities handed them over to the Vietnamese side in accordance with bilateral cooperation agreements.



The reception process was carried out in full compliance with Vietnamese law, while ensuring diplomatic requirements, security and public order, as well as the rights and legitimate interests of the returnees.



For those who have been unable to contact family members, lack stable accommodation, or face particularly difficult circumstances such as elderly individuals, those in poor health, or people who have lost contact with their families for an extended period, authorities will coordinate with local People's Committees, police and the municipal Department of Health to arrange temporary care and assistance at social welfare facilities.



The office advised citizens intending to study, work, travel or settle abroad to familiarise themselves with and comply with the laws and regulations of their destination countries. It also warned against illegal entry and exit, unlawful residence or employment, the use of forged documents, and involvement in networks that facilitate illegal migration.



Citizens were also urged to complete all required legal procedures before departing Vietnam and to maintain regular contact with Vietnamese diplomatic missions in their host countries so they can receive assistance when necessary./.

VNA