Man in Dak Lak sentenced to 7 years and a half in prison for undermining national unity policy

​Dak Lak (VNA) – The People's Court of the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak on August 5 sentenced a local man to seven years and six months in prison for "undermining the national unity policy" under Article 116 of the Penal Code.

The sentence was handed down at the first-instance trial of Y Nuen Ayun, 59, a resident in Ea Phe commune.

According to the indictment, since 2019, under the direction of A Ga, 49, an anti-State figure residing overseas, Ayun helped establish the so-called "The Evangelical Church of Christ of the Central Highlands”, an organisation that operated under the guise of religion while conducting activities that infringed upon national security.

After joining the organisation, he carried out tasks assigned by A Ga, including managing the group's activities in Vietnam, recruiting followers, and organising online religious gatherings via the Google Meet application and in-person meetings at local gathering points to maintain and strengthen members' commitment to the organisation.

He was also accused of sending numerous reports and documents containing false information to A Ga.

Ayun also received more than 7.7 million VND (about 293 USD) from A Ga to support organisation activities.

Investigators alleged that the group's objective was to establish a separate religion for ethnic minority communities in the Central Highlands outside the management of Vietnamese authorities, with the ultimate aim of forming a separate state for ethnic minorities in the region.

The indictment stated that Ayun knew that participating in and running the organisation which was not recognised by the State was violating Vietnamese law.

​Despite being repeatedly summoned by local authorities for questioning, warned about his conduct, and signing a commitment not to reoffend, he continued the activities over a prolonged period. His actions supported hostile forces opposing the administration and sought to undermine the great national unity bloc among Vietnam's ethnic groups, it added.

​At the trial, Ayun admitted all of the acts described in the indictment./.

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