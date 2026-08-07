Society

Ca Mau launches peak campaign to combat IUU fishing

As one of Vietnam’s largest fishing centres, with an extensive coastline and a sizeable offshore fleet, Ca Mau considers combating IUU fishing a top political priority. Provincial authorities said recent efforts have yielded positive results, particularly in fisheries management and law enforcement.

Since the beginning of the year, Ca Mau provinces have inspected 100% of fishing vessels arriving at and departing from designated fishing ports in accordance with regulations. (Photo: VNA)
Since the beginning of the year, Ca Mau provinces have inspected 100% of fishing vessels arriving at and departing from designated fishing ports in accordance with regulations. (Photo: VNA)

Ca Mau (VNA) – The southernmost province of Ca Mau has launched a peak campaign against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, mobilising the entire political system to implement eight groups of tasks and solutions aimed at addressing long-standing shortcomings and contributing to the removal of the European Commission’s (EC) "yellow card" warning on Vietnamese seafood exports.

The province is determined to prevent local fishing vessels from encroaching on foreign waters while eliminating destructive fishing practices that threaten marine resources.

As one of Vietnam’s largest fishing centres, with an extensive coastline and a sizeable offshore fleet, Ca Mau considers combating IUU fishing a top political priority. Provincial authorities said recent efforts have yielded positive results, particularly in fisheries management and law enforcement.

According to the provincial People’s Committee, Ca Mau has 5,156 registered fishing vessels with a combined engine capacity of more than 801,000kW.

All fishing vessels required to install vessel monitoring system (VMS) equipment have done so and are maintaining stable connections with the national monitoring system. Registration, inspection and fishing licence issuance have also been carried out in line with regulations.

The province has largely completed the digitalisation of fishing vessel records. All vessels measuring at least 15 metres in length operating at sea are monitored around the clock through the VMS, enabling authorities to quickly detect, warn and prevent vessels from crossing maritime boundaries or losing signal.

Ca Mau is also among the country’s pioneers in applying digital technology to seafood traceability through the electronic catch documentation and traceability (eCDT) system, ensuring transparency from vessel departure and arrival to seafood unloading at designated fishing ports.

Since the beginning of the year, authorities have processed 13,544 port entry and departure procedures. About 83,757 tonnes of seafood, accounting for 44.4% of the province’s total marine catch, have been unloaded through designated ports, while 138 certificates covering 1,245 tonnes of legally harvested seafood have been issued. Notably, no fishing vessels from Ca Mau have been found operating illegally in foreign waters, and no cases involving sanctions for VMS disconnections have been recorded.

To consolidate these gains, the provincial People’s Committee has instructed departments, agencies and coastal localities to intensify the campaign, assigning clear responsibilities to agency heads and local authorities.

The campaign prioritises reviewing and digitalising vessel records, strengthening supervision of high-risk vessels and regularly updating lists of boats ineligible for operation. Party members and officials will continue monitoring assigned vessels and conducting periodic inspections.

Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Van Su ordered authorities to strictly handle violations involving VMS disconnections, illegal boundary crossings, unlicensed operations, incomplete ownership transfers and decommissioned vessels that continue operating. The province will also accelerate investigations into criminal cases involving the illegal removal, transport or use of VMS equipment and those organising or assisting illegal fishing in foreign waters, he said.

At the same time, authorities are increasing patrols in coastal waters and cracking down on destructive fishing practices while encouraging fishermen to adopt environmentally friendly fishing methods or transition to suitable aquaculture models.

Su reaffirmed Ca Mau’s commitment to eliminating IUU fishing, preventing local vessels from operating illegally in foreign waters and joining nationwide efforts to secure the EC’s removal of the "yellow card" warning./.

VNA
#Chống khai thác IUU #Gỡ thẻ vàng IUU #IUU #Ca Mau #IUU fishing #European Commission #yellow card #VMS Ca Mau
Follow VietnamPlus

IUU fishing combat

Related News

Personnel from the Vietnam Coast Guard Region 4 Command, in coordination with Ganh Hao commune, conduct a community outreach activity under the "Coast Guard Accompanies Fishermen" programme to raise awareness of combating illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing. (Photo: VNA)

Ca Mau promotes sustainable fisheries to end IUU fishing

Ca Mau has 5,156 registered fishing vessels with a combined capacity of more than 801,000 kW. All vessels required to carry voyage monitoring system (VMS) equipment have completed installation and maintained stable connections with the national monitoring network.

See more

Professor Emily M. Nason, Director of Undergraduate Recruitment and Admissions at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, grants an interview to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-Hong Kong education cooperation offers pathway to high-quality tech talent

Among the leading choices for international students is the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), ranked 33rd globally in the QS World University Rankings 2027 and sixth in the QS Asia University Rankings 2026. Its computer science programme, including key fields such as AI and machine learning, ranks first in Hong Kong.

Vietnam has been named the world’s No. 1 culinary destination for 2026 in the NZ Herald Travel Readers’ Choice Awards. (Photo: TITC)

Vietnam tops 2026 global culinary destinations ranking: NZ Herald

Vietnam’s No. 1 ranking underscores the country’s growing appeal as a culinary tourism destination. More than a collection of distinctive dishes, Vietnamese cuisine reflects the country’s culture, regional diversity and everyday way of life, offering travellers an authentic and memorable way to experience Vietnam./.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam embassy in US steps up efforts to identify remains of martyrs

Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Quoc Dung described cooperation in addressing war legacies, including the search for missing personnel from both sides, as a bright spot in Vietnam-US relations. He said the work is not only humanitarian in nature but also contributes to healing the wounds of war, strengthening mutual trust and promoting reconciliation between the two peoples.

Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Hoang Cong Thuy writes in the condolence book. (Photo: VFF)

Vietnam Fatherland Front delegation pays tribute to former Chinese Premier

The Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee always cherishes the profound friendship and invaluable support extended by generations of Chinese leaders, including Zhu, to bilateral ties. Their contributions laid the foundation for friendly exchanges and cooperation between the VFF and the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

Judge Luu Ngoc Canh announces the decision to bring the case to trial. (Photo: VNA)

Former Deputy Minister Nguyen Ba Hoan, 27 others stand trial in bribery case

Among the 28 defendants, former Deputy Minister Nguyen Ba Hoan; Le Thanh Ha, former head of the Vietnamese workers management board at the Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Korea; and seven former personnel of the MoLISA Department of Overseas Labour are charged with receiving bribes under Article 354 of the Penal Code.

Unmanned aerial vehicles are used in rice production in Can Tho city. (Photo: VNA)

Measures strengthened to manage, monitor UAVs

Authorities must urgently study and immediately deploy measures to counter the illegal use of UAVs in key areas, no-fly zones, airports and aerodromes, ensuring that similar incidents do not occur in the future.

Nguyen Thanh Liem, Chairman of the Association of Vietnamese People in Chungnam province and Vice Chairman of the Association of Vietnamese Communities in the Republic of Korea (Photo: VNA)

Resolution expected to create new breakthrough in harnessing OV resources

The resolution marks a significant shift in strategic mindset, for the first time defining the more than 6.5 million Vietnamese living abroad as a “strategic resource” for national construction, development and defence. For many overseas Vietnamese, this represents a transition from simply being supported and mobilised to actively “accompanying and co-creating” development mechanisms.

Former Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyen Ba Hoan (Photo: Published by VNA)

Hanoi court to open trial of ex-deputy minister, 27 others in bribery case

The Supreme People’s Procuracy indictment said that from 2021 through May 2025, Hoan, then deputy minister in charge of the Department of Overseas Labour Management, allowed former Director General Tong Hai Nam to direct officials to create difficulties for companies during appraisal of license applications to send Vietnamese workers abroad.

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Older persons are driver of national development: Deputy Prime Minister

Chairing a conference of the National Committee on Aging in Hanoi on August 17, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra, who is also its Chairwoman, said the Party and State pay special attention to elderly affairs. At the same time, awareness across the entire political system and society has become increasingly clear, comprehensive and positive.

A unified land database, transparent valuation mechanisms and anti-speculation policies could lay the foundation for a more professional property market. (Photo: VNA)

Data-driven land valuation to curb speculation: Experts

From a property-market perspective, Do Thi Thu Giang, National Director of Valuation and Advisory at Savills Vietnam, said the orientations under Resolution No. 21-NQ/TW could make the market more transparent and efficient, with property values increasingly tied to actual development and use potential.