Culture - Sports

Vietnam–Korea Festival 2026 kicks off in Da Nang

Now in its fifth edition, the festival has cemented its place as Da Nang’s signature annual diplomatic event, spotlighting the distinct cultures of both nations, fostering friendship and driving cooperation with Korean localities and partners.

A performance at the Vietnam–Korea Festival 2026 in Da Nang city (Photo: VNA)
A performance at the Vietnam–Korea Festival 2026 in Da Nang city (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – The Vietnam–Korea Festival 2026 opened in Da Nang on August 7, bringing a range of cultural, art, investment and trade promotion activities and people-to-people exchange to the central coast city.

Co-hosted by the municipal Department of Foreign Affairs and the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Consulate General in Da Nang, the festival runs through August 9 at Bien Dong Park and other venues across the city.

Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People's Committee Nguyen Thi Anh Thi, who heads the organising committee, said in her opening speech that Vietnam and the RoK are entering a new chapter packed with opportunities in economy, technology, innovation, culture and people-to-people exchange.

Da Nang, she said, always considers Korean localities essential partners in its growth and international integration.

Now in its fifth edition, the festival has cemented its place as Da Nang’s signature annual diplomatic event, spotlighting the distinct cultures of both nations, fostering friendship and driving cooperation with Korean localities and partners.

Korean Consul General Han Jungil pointed to the remarkable results the two countries have racked up since establishing diplomatic ties in 1992, noting they are now important partners of each other.

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Officials mark the opening of the festival on August 7. (Photo: VNA)

Han said he’s confident that the festival will deepen exchanges and mutual understanding, and pledged the consulate will keep coordinating activities to boost collaboration.

A major highlight is the “Meet Korea in Da Nang 2026” conference, which focused on AI ecosystem, innovation and workforce development cooperation among regulators, businesses and educational establishments of the two countries.

The conference also witnessed the signing of memoranda of understanding on cooperation between Da Nang and Osan city, and between the University of Foreign Language Studies under the University of Da Nang and the RoK’s Hanbat National University.

More than 90 booths are packed into Bien Dong park, showcasing culture, cuisine, tourism, products and services from both countries. The lineup also features exhibitions on cooperation achievements, traditional and digital art, the Korean Film Days, cultural and culinary contests, K-pop dance battles, football friendlies, joint Taekwondo and Vovinam performances, and shows by artists from both sides.

Launched in 2022, the festival now draws more than 40,000 visitors annually, serving as a powerhouse for international cooperation and boosting investment, trade, tourism, culture and people-to-people ties between Da Nang and Korean partners./.​

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #people-to-people exchange #Da Nang #Republic of Korea #Vietnam–Korea Festival 2026 Da Nang Korea (RoK) Vietnam
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