Politics

Economic police asked to reinforce core role in combat against corruption, economic crimes

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man asked the Economic Police to take the lead in applying sci-tech advances, leveraging data analytics, enhancing the capabilities of digital investigation and financial flow tracing, while proactively identifying emerging risks to economic, financial, data, and supply chain security.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man presents the Ho Chi Minh Order to the Economic Police Force at the ceremony in Hanoi on August 8. (Photo: VNA)
NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man presents the Ho Chi Minh Order to the Economic Police Force at the ceremony in Hanoi on August 8. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man attended a ceremony held in Hanoi on August 8 to mark the 70th traditional day of the Economic Police (August 10, 1956–2026), requesting the force continue to solidify its core role in the fight against corruption, wastefulness, negative practices, economic crimes, and smuggling.

During the ceremony, participants listened to a congratulatory letter from Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, who emphasised that the Party, State, and people always acknowledge and highly value the immense contributions by the Economic Police throughout history.

The top leader, in the letter, stated that as Vietnam is entering a new stage of development with very high requirements, the force must continuously reform and elevate its operations—remaining politically steadfast, professionally sharp, and legally sound. Beyond fighting against crimes, it must proactively identify, prevent, and mitigate risks while actively engaging in institutional perfection and protecting a transparent, fair, and safe business and investment environment to support fast and sustainable national development.

Addressing the event, Chairman Man noted that while Vietnam is holding unprecedented opportunities for breakthrough development, it must also confront novel challenges. Emerging criminal tactics present new risks to economic security, data security, financial security, supply chain security, and cybersecurity.

In this context, he called on the force to strongly innovate its mindset, methodology, and operational approach. It should strongly shift from primarily detecting and handling cases to preventing, detecting and handling crimes, and advising on institutional improvement; from addressing consequences to proactively identifying and mitigating risks; and from a management mindset to one of service, facilitation, and development support.

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NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man addresses the ceremony in Hanoi on August 8. (Photo: VNA)

The Economic Police should focus on detecting, investigating, and strictly dealing with acts that abuse power and positions or exploit mechanisms and policies for personal gain, as well as offences against public assets, national resources, and development funds, he urged.

Highlighting the need to promptly identify loopholes and inadequacies in mechanisms, policies, and state governance to propose legal amendments, the NA leader noted that the greatest value in the settlement of a case lies not only in penalising offenders or recovering lost assets, but also in clarifying the root causes and conditions that enabled the violations. This allows of recommendations to improve management frameworks, thus preventing recurring infractions in other localities or sectors.

The top legislator stressed the importance of further reforming inter-agency coordination, and called for a tight and substantive mechanism linking the Economic Police with other forces within the People's Public Security, as well as with inspection, auditing, tax, customs, banking, market surveillance, and judicial agencies.

Concurrently, international cooperation must expand regarding information exchange, fugitive apprehension, asset recovery, and transnational crime investigation, he added.

Amid rapid advances in science, technology, digital transformation, and the digital economy, economic crimes are growing increasingly sophisticated, with rising abuse of high technology, digital assets, cross-border financial flows, and new business models. Given this, Chairman Man asked the Economic Police to take the lead in applying sci-tech advances, leveraging data analytics, enhancing the capabilities of digital investigation and financial flow tracing, while proactively identifying emerging risks to economic, financial, data, and supply chain security.

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NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man and officials pose for a photo at the ceremony in Hanoi on August 8. (Photo: VNA)

Furthermore, he underlined the paramount importance of building a contingent of economic police officers with strong political mettle, absolute loyalty to the Party, State, and people, and high standards of integrity, impartiality, and objectivity.

They must be proficient in law, professional skills, technology, information technology, and foreign languages, with the capability to work in international environments. Power within the law enforcement activities of the Economic Police itself must also be strictly controlled, he added.

The Chairman expressed confidence that building on its 70-year glorious tradition, political steadfastness, wisdom, and dedication—under the direct, absolute, and comprehensive leadership of the Party and State, led directly by the Central Public Security Party Committee and heads of the Ministry of Public Security, and supported by ministries, sectors, local authorities, and the public—the Economic Police will achieve further successes. It will remain worthy of being a "sharp sword" in crime combat, a "solid steel shield", and an absolutely loyal and trusted force of the Party, State, and people.

On behalf of the Party and State leadership, Chairman Man presented the Ho Chi Minh Order to the Economic Police in recognition of the force’s outstanding achievements and contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation./.

VNA
#Economic Police #Tran Thanh Man #corruption #economic crimes #Ministry of Public Security #new era
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