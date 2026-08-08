Standard Chartered raises Vietnam’s 2026 GDP growth forecast to 9.5%

Vietnam aims to attract 200-300 billion USD in registered foreign investment during the 2026-2030 period, with 75% of the capital expected to come from developed economies with strong technological capabilities, financial resources and modern governance, according to Resolution No. 10-NQ/TW issued by the Politburo on June 8, 2026. The resolution targets placing Vietnam among ASEAN's leading countries by 2030 in terms of investment climate, competitiveness, innovation, public service quality, and capacity to attract high-quality foreign investment projects. By 2045, the foreign-invested sector is expected to contribute 30% of the country's GDP.