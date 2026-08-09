Politics

Vietnamese NA Chairman to pay last respects to Lao NA President

Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man will lead a high-ranking Vietnamese Party and State delegation to Laos on August 9 to pay respects to Lao National Assembly President Xaysomphone Phomvihane, who passed away on August 8.

Hanoi (VNA) – Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man will lead a high-ranking Vietnamese Party and State delegation to Laos on August 9 to pay respects to Lao National Assembly President Xaysomphone Phomvihane, who passed away on August 8.

Comrade Xaysomphone Phomvihane passed away at 11:18 on August 8, at the age of 70 due to vasculitis, according to a special communiqué issued by the Central Committee of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP), the National Assembly, the Government, the Central Committee of the Lao Front for National Development and the bereaved family.

To honour Comrade Xaysomphone Phomvihane’s contributions and express deepest condolences over his passing, the LPRP Central Committee, the National Assembly, the Government and the Lao Front for National Development have declared a five-day national mourning period from August 9 to 13 at the National Convention Centre.

The official funeral service will take place on August 13 at That Luang Esplanade (Sanam Luang)./.

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