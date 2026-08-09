Special communiqué on passing of Lao National Assembly President

Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo member and President of the National Assembly of Laos Xaysomphone Phomvihane passed away at 11:18 on August 8, at the age of 70 due to vasculitis.



The Central Committee of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP), together with the National Assembly, the Government, the Central Committee of the Lao Front for National Development and the bereaved family, issued a special communiqué on his passing.



The communiqué said Comrade Xaysomphone Phomvihane was one of the core leaders of the Party Central Committee, a person of great knowledge, capability, and astuteness, with extensive leadership experience across local administrations and multiple sectors.



“He was an outstanding leader who devoted his entire life, wisdom, and strength to our Party's revolutionary cause, nation development, and the well-being and prosperity of the multi-ethnic Lao people.”



His passing is an immense loss to the Party, the State, and the people of Laos.



“In this time of deep grief and profound sorrow, the entire Party, State, armed forces, officials, Party members, and the entire Lao nation must transform their grief and affection for Comrade Xaysomphone Phomvihane into strength, stand united as one around the Party Central Committee, promote the glorious and heroic traditions of the nation and the Party, resolutely deepen the implementation of the Party's renovation policy, and continue to perfect the People's Democratic Regime toward the socialist goal.”



To honour Comrade Xaysomphone Phomvihane’s contributions and express deepest condolences over his passing, the LPRP Central Committee, the National Assembly, the Government and the Lao Front for National Development have decided to declare a five-day national mourning period from August 9 to 13 at the National Convention Centre.



The official funeral service will take place on August 13 at That Luang Esplanade (Sanam Luang)./.



VNA