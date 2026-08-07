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Thailand, Myanmar jointly tackle cross-border pollution

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Thai Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Suchart Chomklin described the TOR signing as an important milestone in bilateral environmental cooperation, saying it would enhance water resource management, protect ecosystems and improve life quality for those living in border areas.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul (front, right) and Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing (front, left) at their meeting in Bangkok on August 6, 2026 (Photo: Kyodo/VNA)
Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul (front, right) and Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing (front, left) at their meeting in Bangkok on August 6, 2026 (Photo: Kyodo/VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand and Myanmar have signed the Terms of Reference (TOR) for the establishment of a joint working group on water quality management for rivers along their shared border and transboundary waterways, aiming to strengthen monitoring, information sharing and coordinated responses to cross-border water pollution.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing during the latter's official visit to Thailand from August 6–7.

The agreement was signed by Permanent Secretary of Thailand's Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment Raweewan Puridej and Permanent Secretary of Myanmar's Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Conservation La Maung Taing.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Thai Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Suchart Chomklin described the TOR signing as an important milestone in bilateral environmental cooperation, saying it would enhance water resource management, protect ecosystems and improve life quality for those living in border areas.

He stressed that the TOR provides an opportunity for the two countries to deepen cooperation and jointly seek solutions to cross-border pollution./.​

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