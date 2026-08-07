Thailand, Myanmar promote economic, space technology cooperation

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand and Myanmar on August 6 advanced a range of cooperation initiatives, from restoring cross-border trade and expanding investment to applying satellite technology to resource management, environmental protection and disaster response, during Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing’s official visit to Thailand.



At the Thailand-Myanmar Business Forum in Bangkok, attended by Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, President Min Aung Hlaing and more than 700 representatives from government agencies, businesses and the business communities of both countries, the two leaders outlined orientations for boosting economic cooperation and expanding bilateral ties.



Addressing the event, Anutin said Thailand and Myanmar are working towards a new phase of economic cooperation based on trust and shared interests of the two countries' people.



In terms of trade, the two sides agreed to take concrete measures to address difficulties, coordinate in resolving regulatory obstacles and consider opening additional border crossings in eligible areas to facilitate cross-border trade. Regarding investment, Anutin affirmed that Thai private businesses continue to have confidence in Myanmar’s long-term development potential and are ready to expand investment in promising sectors, including energy, agriculture, agro-processing, infrastructure, tourism and future industries.



Also on August 6, under the witness of the two leaders, the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) of Thailand and Myanmar Space Agency (MSA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding on enhancing partnership on Earth Observation technology and its applications, particularly in the fields of disaster, agriculture and environmental management.



GISTDA Executive Director Pakorn Arphaphan said Thailand and Myanmar share a border of more than 2,400 km and have many shared natural resources, including forests, river basins and interconnected ecosystems. Therefore, enhancing data exchange and the use of remote sensing technology is important for monitoring and managing resources, supporting decision-making, and mitigating the impact of environmental issues and natural disasters in border areas./.

VNA