At least four killed in Philippines landslides

Hanoi (VNA) – At least four people have been killed in rain-triggered landslides in the Philippines, the Manila Times reported.

Philippine authorities said four days of heavy rain on the island of Luzon have triggered multiple landslides. In Benguet province, a hillside collapsed onto a small restaurant on August 6, burying three employees working in the kitchen. Rescue teams managed to pull one survivor from the debris, while the other two were pronounced dead at the scene.

A day earlier, the Philippines' National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council confirmed two fatalities in another landslide in neighbouring Rizal province.

The persistent downpours have forced authorities to suspend classes and close government offices in the capital Manila and several northern provinces.

Officials warned that strong winds could affect large parts of the country, while the risk of flooding and further landslides remains high as the ground has become saturated after days of continuous rainfall./.​