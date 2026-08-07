Malaysia steps up drive to build world-class startup ecosystem

​Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia is intensifying efforts to establish Kuala Lumpur as Southeast Asia's leading startup hub and one of the world's top 20 startup ecosystems by 2030 through the second KL20 2026 conference, which will expand its focus to creative economy, the digital economy, gaming and the non-profit economy.

The New Straights Times quoted Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir as saying at the KL20 2026 pre-launch event on August 6 that, the initiative, introduced in 2024, aims to strengthen Malaysia's startup ecosystem, attract high-quality investments and help domestic startups scale globally.

KL20 2024 initially focused on four strategic sectors: energy technology, agricultural technology, manufacturing and automation, and Islamic finance.

For KL20 2026, four new priority areas have been added, aligning with Malaysia's 13th Malaysia Plan (2026–2030), which seeks to increase economic complexity, strengthen high-value industries and expand domestic production of value-added goods and services.

According to the Global Startup Ecosystem Report 2026, Kuala Lumpur ranks between 31st and 40th among emerging startup ecosystems worldwide, with an estimated ecosystem value of 9 billion USD generated between late 2023 and 2025.

KL20 2026 will be held across three locations namely Penang on September 24, Johor on September 28 and Kuala Lumpur on November 5./.