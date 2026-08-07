Thailand, Japan deepen cooperation in smart agriculture

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand and Japan are expanding cooperation in smart agriculture and sustainable aquaculture by promoting the adoption of advanced technologies to improve productivity, cut production costs, address labour shortages and strengthen climate resilience.



Thailand's Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives and Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) reached the agreement during a recent meeting in Tokyo under the framework of the Japan-Thailand Economic Partnership Agreement (JTEPA).



The two sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in smart agriculture through the application of automation, the Internet of Things (IoT), advanced technologies and innovation, while promoting the use of modern agricultural machinery and expanding workforce training. The initiatives aim to boost productivity, reduce costs and help the agricultural sector cope with labour shortages and the impacts of climate change.



Thailand also plans to enhance the role of agricultural cooperatives by expanding the use of modern machinery, developing agricultural machinery service models and establishing internationally certified collection, grading and packaging centres to support agricultural exports.



Meanwhile, Thailand's Department of Fisheries, in partnership with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), has launched the five-year Thai Fishrimp Project (2026–2031) to promote sustainable aquaculture technologies for food and nutrition security under climate change.



The project will apply research findings and advanced aquaculture technologies at commercial farms, focusing on economically important species such as seabass, black tiger shrimp and other high-potential aquatic species./.

VNA