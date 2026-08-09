Lao National Assembly President passes away

Hanoi (VNA) - President of the Lao National Assembly Xaysomphone Phomvihane passed away on August 8, at the age of 70 due to vasculitis, according to an official announcement from the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee.



The Lao News Agency (KPL) and Pasaxon, the official newspaper of the LPRP, cited the announcement as saying that Comrade Xaysomphone Phomvihane was one of the core leaders of the LPRP Central Committee, a person of great knowledge, capability, and astuteness, with extensive leadership experience across local administrations and multiple sectors.



“He was an outstanding leader who devoted his entire life, wisdom, and strength to our Party's revolutionary cause, nation development, and the well-being and prosperity of the multi-ethnic Lao people,” the announcement said.



His passing is an immense loss to the Party, the State, and the people of Laos.



To honour Comrade Xaysomphone Phomvihane’s contributions and express deepest condolences over his passing, the LPRP Central Committee, the National Assembly, the Government and the Lao Front for National Development have decided to declare a five-day national mourning period from August 9 to 13 at the National Convention Centre.



The official funeral service will take place on August 13 at That Luang Esplanade (Sanam Luang)./.