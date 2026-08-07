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Indonesia intensifies firefighting efforts at Mount Bromo National Park

More than 107,000 hectares of land burned in Indonesia between January and June this year, more than double the area destroyed in forest fires in 2023, according to the country's Ministry of Forestry.

Firefighters strive to extinguish the flames at Mount Bromo National Park, Indonesia's East Java province, on August 6, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
Firefighters strive to extinguish the flames at Mount Bromo National Park, Indonesia's East Java province, on August 6, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Indonesian authorities on August 7 battled to contain a wildfire that had swept through Mount Bromo National Park on Java island, destroying more than 120 hectares as the country braces itself for an extreme El Nino-fuelled dry season, reported by Channel News Asia.

The fire started on August 3 near Mount Bromo in East Java, one of Indonesia's most visited tourist destinations but now closed until further notice.

Local authorities deployed two water-bombing helicopters against the flames that have razed at least 127 hectares of the national park land to date, said fire official Bambang Setyo Antoko.

The destroyed area is equivalent to about 180 soccer fields.

He also noted that firefighting efforts currently depend heavily on wind conditions.

Indonesia's BMKG weather agency has warned that the 2026 dry season will be more intense and prolonged than usual, with a higher risk of wildfires and drought due in part to El Nino.

According to the Ministry of Forestry, more than 107,000 hectares of land burned in Indonesia between January and June this year, more than double the area destroyed in forest fires in 2023./.

VNA
#Indonesia firefighting efforts #Mount Bromo National Park #El Nino-fuelled dry season Indonesia
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