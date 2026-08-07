Cambodia eyes higher value-added manufacturing

Hanoi (VNA) – The Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC) and the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Cambodia (CCCC) jointly held an event themed “Strengthening the supply chain foundation: Empowering Cambodia’s industrial transformation” in Phnom Penh on August 6.



Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and CDC First Vice Chairman Sun Chanthol chaired the event.



Discussions reflected the international business community’s confidence in Cambodia’s investment environment, while highlighting the importance of maintaining open and constructive dialogue between the public and private sectors to further improve the business climate and strengthen investor confidence.



In his remarks, Sun Chanthol reaffirmed the Cambodian Government’s commitment to advancing reforms to improve investment promotion and facilitation.



He outlined three key priorities: promoting Cambodia as an attractive destination for foreign direct investment (FDI); facilitating investment throughout the entire process, from project registration to commercial operation, through transparent and efficient procedures; and strengthening post-investment support services to ensure investors’ long-term success.



The Deputy PM urged the private sector to work closely with the government in preparing for the next phase of industrial development by moving upstream into higher value‑added manufacturing and strengthening supply chain capabilities.



He further called for more regular, open and effective public-private dialogue to jointly achieve new breakthroughs while sustaining Cambodia’s economic growth and competitiveness./.

VNA