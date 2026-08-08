Cambodian Prime Minister sets four priorities to strengthen education system

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has outlined four key recommendations for the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport aimed at accelerating education reform, with a focus on quality, equity, digital transformation and human capital development to meet the demands of the digital economy, according to Cambodia's Fresh News.



Speaking at the Royal University of Law and Economics' graduation ceremony on August 6, he called for stronger digital education through improved digital infrastructure at schools, expanded online learning resources, greater use of technology in teaching, and better digital platforms to prepare students for the future labour market.



He also stressed the need to invest in human capital to build a skilled and adaptable workforce capable of responding to rapid technological change, global competition and evolving economic conditions.



In addition, he urged the promotion of digital literacy and responsible online behaviour by expanding access to digital education, integrating technology into schools and supporting lifelong skills development.



Finally, he called for improving education quality through stronger teacher and school leadership, modernised curricula, improved learning resources and the adoption of 21st-century teaching and learning practices.



The Cambodian PM also underlined that university leaders, lecturers and academic staff must continue enhancing their expertise, teaching methods, research capacity and digital competencies to serve as educators, mentors, researchers and innovators.



He added that integrating academic knowledge with practical application is essential to improving education quality and ensuring graduates are well prepared for future challenges./.

VNA