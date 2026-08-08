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Cambodia, RoK expand “Peace Village” initiative for rural development

The Peace Village Project is part of the Cambodia-RoK Strategic Partnership. In its second phase, the project is being implemented in 30 villages across three northwestern provinces that were heavily affected by war and landmines, with the aim of transforming them into areas of peace, sustainable development and shared prosperity.

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia’s Ministry of Rural Development and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) have recently launched the second phase of the “Peace Village” Project, aimed at upgrading rural infrastructure and strengthening community leadership capacity in Cambodia’s northwestern provinces.

The project is being implemented in three northwestern Cambodian provinces of Battambang, Banteay Meanchey and Pailin. The signing ceremony was attended by Ambassador of the Republic of Korea (RoK) to Cambodia Kim Changyong, KOICA Cambodia Country Director Kim Junmo, Cambodian Minister of Rural Development Chhay Rithisen, as well as representatives of local authorities and communities.

The project’s second phase focuses on completing essential infrastructure while equipping grassroots officials with the skills and resources needed to drive long-term local socio-economic development. The initiative is seen as a concrete effort to realise the two countries’ shared commitment to building lasting peace through inclusive economic growth.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Ambassador Kim stressed that, based on practical experience, Seoul believes lasting peace goes beyond merely ending conflict and must be accompanied by the creation of opportunities, stability and sustainable growth at the grassroots level. Investing in Cambodia’s rural areas will help lay the foundations for lasting peace and greater local self-reliance.

For his part, Chhay Rithisen spoke highly of the effective support provided by the Korean Government, affirming that it represents an important contribution to Cambodia’s national programme on rural modernisation and improving people’s living standards. Notably, the assistance not only provides direct investment in infrastructure but also strengthens institutions and gives local communities greater autonomy.

Battambang Governor Sok Lou also highlighted the programme’s strong impetus for grassroots leaders to proactively formulate and implement development plans that closely reflect local people’s needs.

The Peace Village Project is part of the Cambodia-RoK Strategic Partnership. In its second phase, the project is being implemented in 30 villages across three northwestern provinces that were heavily affected by war and landmines, with the aim of transforming them into areas of peace, sustainable development and shared prosperity./.

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#KOICA #Peace Village Project #Cambodia’s Ministry of Rural Development Cambodia Korea (RoK)
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