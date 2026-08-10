☀️ Morning digest on August 10

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrived at Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport on August 9 evening (local time), beginning a four-day state visit to Australia at the invitation of Governor-General Sam Mostyn.



General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam (fifth, left) arrives at Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport on August 9 evening. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese leader and his entourage were greeted at the airport by Australian officials, along with representatives from the Vietnamese Embassy, Consulates General and other Vietnamese representative agencies in Australia. Read full text



- The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), the National Assembly, the State President, the Government, and the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front have issued a special communiqué on the passing of Politburo member and President of the National Assembly of Laos Xaysomphone Phomvihane.



According to the communiqué, Comrade Xaysomphone Phomvihane passed away on August 8 at the age of 70. Read full text



- National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man on August 9 led a high-ranking Vietnamese Party and State delegation to Laos to pay respects to Lao National Assembly President Xaysomphone Phomvihane, who passed away on August 8.



National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man leads a high-ranking delegation of the Party and State of Vietnam to pay tribute to Politburo member and President of the National Assembly of Laos Xaysomphone Phomvihane. (Photo: VNA)

At the memorial service, NA Chairman Man and his entourage laid a wreath and observed a minute of silence in memory of the late Lao top legislator, a close friend of the Vietnamese Party, State, NA and people. Read full text



- The upcoming state visit to New Zealand by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam is expected to give fresh momentum to the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with a focus on turning political commitments into concrete projects and practical benefits for people and businesses, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Manh Cuong has said.



In an interview with media ahead of the visit, Cuong said the trip, at the invitation of New Zealand Governor-General Cindy Kiro, carries special significance as it will be the first state visit to New Zealand by a Vietnamese General Secretary and President in both capacities. Read full text



- More than two years after upgrading ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Vietnam and Australia are eyeing a rapid expansion into new sectors and aiming to push bilateral trade to 20 billion USD fast.



Tran Thi Thanh My, head of the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia, told the Vietnam News Agency that the partnership framework, established in March 2024, has injected more confidence into business communities, fueling trade and investment. Read full text



- Vietnam has emerged one of the most attractive destinations for leading US semiconductor companies, thanks to its competitive labour costs, political stability, favourable geographic location and extensive network of free trade agreements (FTAs), according to Dr. Tran Doan Huan, Senior Research Scientist at Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.



Speaking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in the US, Huan, who is also Head of Research Innovation at Matmerize, Inc., noted several factors behind the US decision to include Vietnam in the International Technology Security and Innovation (ITSI) programme under the 2022 CHIPS and Science Act. Read full text



- Seven of Vietnam’s eight contestants won medals at the third International Olympiad in Artificial Intelligence (IOAI), held in Kazakhstan's Astana from August 2 to 8, according to the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET).



The team won two gold, one silver and four bronze medals. The gold medalists are Nguyen Viet Trung Nhan, an 11th grader, and Nguyen Huu Tuan, a 12th grader, both from the High School for Gifted Students under the University of Science, Vietnam National University, Hanoi. Read full text



- Vietnam is emerging as a popular overseas destination for Indian travelers, increasingly competing with established choices such as those in Thailand and Bali in Indonesia.



The Indian travel website The Traveler said the trend is supported by several factors, including its visa policy, improved flight connectivity, affordable travel costs, diverse tourism experiences. Read full text



- Vietnam's national football team has drawn strong praise from the Republic of Korea (RoK) media for its 22-match unbeaten run under head coach Kim Sang Sik, which has propelled the team into the semifinals of the 2026 ASEAN Cup.



The media outlets, including Yonhap News Agency, reported on August 9 that Vietnam defeated Cambodia 3-1 in Group A’s final match at My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi on August 7. The victory put Vietnam top of the group with 10 points from three wins and one draw, ahead of Singapore with eight points./. Read full text