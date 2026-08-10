Culture - Sports

Vietnam's 22-match unbeaten run draws praise from RoK media

Under the tournament format, the semifinals and final will be played over two legs. Vietnam will travel to Malaysia for the first leg on August 16 before hosting the second leg on August 19. Should Vietnam overcome Malaysia, they will meet the winner of the other semifinal between Thailand and Singapore in the final.

Xuan Son comes on in the second half and contributes to Vietnam’s second goal, with his shot forcing a Cambodian defender into an own goal to put Vietnam 2-1 ahead (Photo: VNA)
Xuan Son comes on in the second half and contributes to Vietnam’s second goal, with his shot forcing a Cambodian defender into an own goal to put Vietnam 2-1 ahead (Photo: VNA)

Seoul (VNA) – Vietnam's national football team has drawn strong praise from the Republic of Korea (RoK) media for its 22-match unbeaten run under head coach Kim Sang Sik, which has propelled the team into the semifinals of the 2026 ASEAN Cup.

The media outlets, including Yonhap News Agency, reported on August 9 that Vietnam defeated Cambodia 3-1 in Group A’s final match at My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi on August 7. The victory put Vietnam top of the group with 10 points from three wins and one draw, ahead of Singapore with eight points.

The result extended Vietnam's unbeaten run in international matches to 22, comprising 19 wins and three draws, further strengthening the team's record for consecutive unbeaten matches after surpassing its previous mark of 18.

The Korean media have paid particular attention to Vietnam's performance under head coach Kim, saying its consistent form demonstrates the progress and growing competitiveness of Vietnamese football in Southeast Asia. Vietnam is also regarded as one of the leading contenders for the 2026 ASEAN Cup title.

Vietnam are the defending champions after winning the 2024 tournament and are aiming to retain the title and secure their fourth ASEAN Cup crown.

In the semifinals, Vietnam will face Malaysia, who advanced after a 1-0 home win over the Philippines on August 8.

Under the tournament format, the semifinals and final will be played over two legs. Vietnam will travel to Malaysia for the first leg on August 16 before hosting the second leg on August 19. Should Vietnam overcome Malaysia, they will meet the winner of the other semifinal between Thailand and Singapore in the final./.

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#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #Vietnam #national football team #RoK media #22-match unbeaten #2026 ASEAN Cup. Korea (RoK) Vietnam
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