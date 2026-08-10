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Hai Le – A promise kept to fallen comrades

More than five decades after the guns fell silent, Vietnam's ageing veterans continue returning to former battlefields in search of the comrades they left behind. Their unwavering commitment, now reinforced by the national 500-Day Campaign to locate, recover and identify the remains of fallen soldiers, reflects a solemn promise to the fallen and Vietnam's enduring tradition of honouring those who sacrificed for the nation.

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