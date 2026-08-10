Politics

50 years of Vietnam-Thailand ties: From historic mission to lasting friendship

“My father went to Vietnam for negotiations empty-handed but with a sincere heart,” Anatchai recalled. At that time, his father declared that the only thing he could offer was his heart and a determination to put the past behind, become friends, and build both nations together.

Assoc. Prof. Dr Anatchai Rattakul and photos of his father. (Photo: VNA)
Assoc. Prof. Dr Anatchai Rattakul and photos of his father. (Photo: VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) – In a recent conversation with Vietnam News Agency reporters based in Bangkok, Assoc. Prof. Dr Anatchai Rattakul reached back fifty years when his father, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bhichai Rattakul, was assigned a mission of improving Thailand’s relations with its neighbours, including Vietnam.

Surrounded by keepsakes of his revered father in a warm room, Anatchai said the establishment of diplomatic ties with Vietnam in 1976 stood as his father’s proudest political achievement. Bhichai also made this clear in a separate interview in February 2021 with veteran journalist Suthichai Yun, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of The Nation and other Thai news outlets.

In 1976, Anatchai served as aide to Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Lek Nana and regularly received instructions from his father to relay up the chain. That front-row seat gave him an thorough grasp of the obstacles and pressures his father faced while carrying out the mission assigned by then Prime Minister Seni Pramoj.

“My father went to Vietnam for negotiations empty-handed but with a sincere heart,” Anatchai recalled. At that time, his father declared that the only thing he could offer was his heart and a determination to put the past behind, become friends, and build both nations together.

That sincerity culminated in the historic moment on August 6, 1976 when Ministers of Foreign Affairs Bhichai Rattakul and Nguyen Duy Trinh signed the agreement on establishing diplomatic bilateral ties in Hanoi. Bhichai had a strong conviction that the move was right and would serve Thailand’s national interest.

“There is a very large Vietnamese community in Thailand, and they held my father in great affection”, Anatchai said. He added that whenever his father returned to Thailand, he never missed Vietnam’s National Day celebrations. Members of the Vietnamese community would surround him, thanking him for opening the door to friendship.

Following in his father’s footsteps, Anatchai has made his own mark on Thailand-Vietnam ties. For years, using his voice and influence on the Asia-Pacific Regional Scout Committee, he stood with, supported, and cleared the way for the Pathfinder Scouts Vietnam to build leadership capacity and rejoin the World Organisation of the Scout Movement in 2019.

Fifty years after his father signed the document on establishing diplomatic ties with Vietnam, Anatchai takes pride in a friendship that has grown ever stronger. He noted that Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has repeatedly refered to Vietnam in recent remarks, calling the relationship mutually beneficial and insisting that it is time for both nations to join hands and make ASEAN stronger on the global stage.

Looking ahead, Anatchai believed Thailand-Vietnam relations will grow as close as family. He voiced his hope that more schools in Thailand will teach Vietnamese and more schools in Vietnam will teach Thai, so their people can understand and connect with each other on an entirely new level./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #Vietnamese community in Thailand #Vietnam’s National Day Thailand Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

50 years of Vietnam–Thailand diplomatic ties: Ambassadors confident of stronger Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

50 years of Vietnam–Thailand diplomatic ties: Ambassadors confident of stronger Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

2026 marks a special milestone in relations between Vietnam and Thailand as the two countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties (August 6, 1976–August 6, 2026). Over five decades of sustained efforts, Vietnam–Thailand relations have developed comprehensively, becoming one of the most dynamic and effective bilateral relationships in the region.

See more

Vietnamese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Nguyen Thanh Le (L) and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at their meeting on August 19. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam seeks to deepen strategic partnership with Kazakhstan

Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Le affirmed that he will work closely with Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ministries, agencies and localities to effectively implement high-level agreements, strengthen political trust and promote cooperation in trade, investment, transport and logistics, tourism, culture, education and people-to-people exchanges.

National Assembly Vice President Nguyen Khac Dinh precides over the discussion (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to bills aim to close loopholes in criminal laws

The amendments to the Penal Code focus on four major areas - revising and supplementing provisions on offences and penalties; revising provisions on grounds for exclusion, postponement and exemption from criminal liability and the statute of limitations for criminal prosecution; and ensuring consistency, feasibility and sound legislative drafting.

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

Party General Secretary and President To Lam's working session with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Vietnam International Fisheries Exhibition 2026, and Vietnam advancing to the ASEAN Cup final after beating Malaysia 2-0 in the second leg of semifinals are among news highlights on August 19 evening.

Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trinh Viet Hung presents the Government’s proposals on the amendments to the 2024 Land Law. (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to Land Law aim to achieve three key goals

The Government has identified three major objectives: promptly institutionalising Party policies on land, private-sector development and national digital transformation; addressing urgent practical obstacles to unlock resources and support the goal of double-digit economic growth; and building a modern, streamlined and effective land management system through stronger decentralisation and administrative reform.

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan speaks at the session (Photo: VNA)

NA considers consolidated law to streamline public finance management

Consolidating the Law on State Budget 2025 and the Law on Public Investment 2024 (amended and supplemented in 2025) is necessary to establish a consistent public finance management mechanism; minimise procedures, time and compliance costs; and improve the mobilisation, management and use of State budget resources to support growth.

President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum attracts a large number of visitors (Photo: VNA)

📝OP-ED: A century of aspirations, a rising Vietnam

Today, Vietnam's mission is to open the doors wider to development, move the country forward and join the ranks of major powers through its own strength. This is also the most practical way to carry forward the spirit of the historic autumn of 1945.

The 16th National Assembly begins the second phase of its first extraordinary session on August 19. (Photo: VNA)

NA begins second phase of first extraordinary session, focusing on land, housing policies

The 16th National Assembly began the second phase of its first extraordinary session on August 19, hearing presentations on policy orientations for drafting the Law on State Budget (consolidated); amending the 2024 Land Law, the 2023 Housing Law, and the Law on Real Estate Business; and the integration of four national target programmes into a single one.

Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cuong (R) meets with Roman Roun, Chairman of the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia (KSCM) in Hanoi on August 18. (Source: Baoquocte.vn)

Vietnam, Czech Republic step up effective implementation of Strategic Partnership

The two sides expressed their delight at the positive and substantive development of traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and the Czech Republic, and welcomed the elevation of bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership in January 2025, which has created a new framework and impetus for deeper, more effective and sustainable cooperation.