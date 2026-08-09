Politics

Party General Secretary, State President To Lam begins state visit to Australia

The visit demonstrates the importance Vietnam attaches to Australia as a key partner in the Indo-Pacific and the Southeast Asian nation's determination to deepen the new partnership framework in a substantive and effective manner.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam (fifth, left) arrives at Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport on August 9 evening (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam (fifth, left) arrives at Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport on August 9 evening (Photo: VNA)

Sydney (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrived at Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport on August 9 evening (local time), beginning a four-day state visit to Australia at the invitation of Governor-General Sam Mostyn.

The Vietnamese leader and his entourage were greeted at the airport by Australian officials, along with representatives from the Vietnamese Embassy, Consulates General and other Vietnamese representative agencies in Australia.

Vietnam and Australia established diplomatic relations on February 26, 1973, and have since built a strong and enduring partnership with increasingly diverse and growing interests. Vietnam is now regarded as one of Australia's most important bilateral partners.

vnanet-to-lam-3.jpg
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam (right) arrives in Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport on August 9 evening, beginning a four-day state visit to Australia (Photo: VNA)

The two countries maintain regular high-level meetings and exchanges and many bilateral cooperation mechanisms, while closely coordinating within ASEAN, APEC and the United Nations. The two-way trade currently exceeds 14 billion USD, while science, technology and innovation are emerging as new pillars of the bilateral ties.

More than 35,000 Vietnamese students are currently studying in Australia, while a Vietnamese community of over 350,000 people, together with networks of intellectuals and businesspeople, serve as a strong bridge between the two nations.

Australia is also an important provider of official development assistance (ODA) for Vietnam, supporting infrastructure development, digital transformation, climate change response and green transition, while expanding the training of Vietnamese officials through the Vietnam-Australia Centre at the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics.

Australia is the only country to have supported Vietnam in transporting field hospitals, and provided English-language and military medical training, helping strengthen Vietnam's capacity to participate in UN peacekeeping operations.

The trip is particularly significant as it is General Secretary and President To Lam’s first visit to Australia in his new position and the first by a key Vietnamese leader since the two countries elevated their relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in March 2024.

It demonstrates the importance Vietnam attaches to Australia as a key partner in the Indo-Pacific and the Southeast Asian nation's determination to deepen the new partnership framework in a substantive and effective manner./.

VNA
#Party General Secretary #State President To Lam #state visit #Australia #four-day state visit #bilateral partners. Australia Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Prof. Nghiem Duc Long from University of Technology Sydney (UTS), who is also Chairman of the Vietnam-Australia Scholars & Experts Association (VASEA) (Photo: VNA)

Science, technology to become new pillar of Vietnam-Australia ties: expert

The visit to Australia by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam will open a new chapter of cooperation, enabling Vietnamese intellectuals and experts in Australia to contribute more effectively to national development and helping science, technology and innovation become an important driver of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam on August 9 departs Hanoi for state visits to Australia and New Zealand. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader departs for state visits to Australia, New Zealand

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam's visits, from August 9-14, are made at the invitations of Governor-General of Australia Sam Mostyn and Governor-General of New Zealand Cindy Kiro.

See more

Vietnamese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Nguyen Thanh Le (L) and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at their meeting on August 19. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam seeks to deepen strategic partnership with Kazakhstan

Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Le affirmed that he will work closely with Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ministries, agencies and localities to effectively implement high-level agreements, strengthen political trust and promote cooperation in trade, investment, transport and logistics, tourism, culture, education and people-to-people exchanges.

National Assembly Vice President Nguyen Khac Dinh precides over the discussion (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to bills aim to close loopholes in criminal laws

The amendments to the Penal Code focus on four major areas - revising and supplementing provisions on offences and penalties; revising provisions on grounds for exclusion, postponement and exemption from criminal liability and the statute of limitations for criminal prosecution; and ensuring consistency, feasibility and sound legislative drafting.

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

Party General Secretary and President To Lam's working session with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Vietnam International Fisheries Exhibition 2026, and Vietnam advancing to the ASEAN Cup final after beating Malaysia 2-0 in the second leg of semifinals are among news highlights on August 19 evening.

Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trinh Viet Hung presents the Government’s proposals on the amendments to the 2024 Land Law. (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to Land Law aim to achieve three key goals

The Government has identified three major objectives: promptly institutionalising Party policies on land, private-sector development and national digital transformation; addressing urgent practical obstacles to unlock resources and support the goal of double-digit economic growth; and building a modern, streamlined and effective land management system through stronger decentralisation and administrative reform.

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan speaks at the session (Photo: VNA)

NA considers consolidated law to streamline public finance management

Consolidating the Law on State Budget 2025 and the Law on Public Investment 2024 (amended and supplemented in 2025) is necessary to establish a consistent public finance management mechanism; minimise procedures, time and compliance costs; and improve the mobilisation, management and use of State budget resources to support growth.

President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum attracts a large number of visitors (Photo: VNA)

📝OP-ED: A century of aspirations, a rising Vietnam

Today, Vietnam's mission is to open the doors wider to development, move the country forward and join the ranks of major powers through its own strength. This is also the most practical way to carry forward the spirit of the historic autumn of 1945.

The 16th National Assembly begins the second phase of its first extraordinary session on August 19. (Photo: VNA)

NA begins second phase of first extraordinary session, focusing on land, housing policies

The 16th National Assembly began the second phase of its first extraordinary session on August 19, hearing presentations on policy orientations for drafting the Law on State Budget (consolidated); amending the 2024 Land Law, the 2023 Housing Law, and the Law on Real Estate Business; and the integration of four national target programmes into a single one.

Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cuong (R) meets with Roman Roun, Chairman of the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia (KSCM) in Hanoi on August 18. (Source: Baoquocte.vn)

Vietnam, Czech Republic step up effective implementation of Strategic Partnership

The two sides expressed their delight at the positive and substantive development of traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and the Czech Republic, and welcomed the elevation of bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership in January 2025, which has created a new framework and impetus for deeper, more effective and sustainable cooperation.