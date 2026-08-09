Vietnam, India step up cooperation in research, training, policy advice

New Delhi (VNA) – A delegation from the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS), led by its Vice President Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ta Minh Tuan, held working sessions with leading Indian research institutes, policy think tanks and the Vietnamese Embassy in India during a working visit to India on August 6-7.

The meetings focused on promoting cooperation in research, training, policy advice and academic exchanges, contributing to deeper cooperation under the Vietnam-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

VASS and its Indian partners agreed to strengthen links between research institutions, develop joint research programmes, co-publish research, organise international workshops, exchange scholars and share research findings.

Such cooperation is expected to provide more scientific evidence for policymaking and support development cooperation between the two countries.

At a meeting with researchers from the Institute for Studies in Industrial Development (ISID), the two sides highlighted strong potential for cooperation in economic policy, industrial development, innovation and technology transfer.

Tuan proposed that VASS and ISID develop a specific cooperation roadmap, including setting up joint research groups, organising workshops on trade, investment and technological cooperation between Vietnam and India, and establishing regular exchanges between the two institutes.

VASS also expressed its readiness to host ISID researchers for short-term research programmes in Vietnam.

At the meeting with the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), the two sides discussed cooperation in public governance, human resource training and policy advice.

IIPA Director Professor Surendrakumar Bagde said the institute is ready to strengthen cooperation with VASS through jointly organised workshops, co-publications and scholar exchanges, and to support VASS researchers in publishing in IIPA's academic journals.

The two sides also discussed the possibility of developing training programmes suited to Vietnam's needs under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme. They agreed to establish contact points to gradually implement the proposed areas of cooperation.

In strategic research and policy dialogue, the delegation met with the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), one of India's leading policy think tanks. The two sides saw strong potential for cooperation in research on Vietnam-India relations, the Indo-Pacific region, economic connectivity, trade, investment, technology and innovation, as well as regional and international issues.

VASS proposed jointly organising workshops, roundtables and policy dialogues, while promoting joint research, co-publications and exchanges of experts and scholars. Both sides also expressed readiness to host each other's scholars for short-term research to strengthen professional exchanges and develop joint research ideas./.

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