Politics

Vietnamese top legislator pays tribute to Lao NA President

Writing in the book of condolences, the Vietnamese leader expressed his profound sorrow over the passing of Comrade Xaysomphone Phomvihane, describing it as a great loss to the Lao Party, State, NA and people, as well as to Vietnam, which had lost a great friend and loyal comrade who made important contributions to strengthening and developing the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between the two countries.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man leads a high-ranking delegation of the Party and State of Vietnam to pay tribute to Politburo member and President of the National Assembly of Laos Xaysomphone Phomvihane. (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man leads a high-ranking delegation of the Party and State of Vietnam to pay tribute to Politburo member and President of the National Assembly of Laos Xaysomphone Phomvihane. (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man on August 9 led a high-ranking Vietnamese Party and State delegation to Laos to pay respects to Lao National Assembly President Xaysomphone Phomvihane, who passed away on August 8.

At the memorial service, NA Chairman Man and his entourage laid a wreath and observed a minute of silence in memory of the late Lao top legislator, a close friend of the Vietnamese Party, State, NA and people.

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NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man and his entourage lay a wreath and observe a minute of silence in memory of Lao NA President Xaysomphone Phomvihane. (Photo: VNA)

Writing in the book of condolences, the Vietnamese leader expressed his profound sorrow over the passing of Comrade Xaysomphone Phomvihane, describing it as a great loss to the Lao Party, State, NA and people, as well as to Vietnam, which had lost a great friend and loyal comrade who made important contributions to strengthening and developing the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between the two countries.

vnanet-potal-chu-tich-quoc-hoi-tran-thanh-man-vieng-chu-tich-quoc-hoi-lao-8943154.jpg
NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man writes in the book of condolences. (Photo: VNA)

He extended his deepest condolences to the Lao Party, State, National Assembly and people, as well as to the bereaved family.

On the occasion, NA Chairman Man met with General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, conveying the sincere regards and condolences of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam, and other key Vietnamese leaders to the top Lao leader, and senior leaders of Laos, and the bereaved family.

NA Chairman expressed his belief that, under the LPRP’s leadership, the Lao people will overcome the great loss and continue to achieve new accomplishments in national construction and development.

vnanet-potal-chu-tich-quoc-hoi-hoi-kien-tong-bi-thu-chu-tich-nuoc-lao-thongloun-sisoulith-8943227.jpg
NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man (L) meets with General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith on August 9. (Photo: VNA)

For his part, General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith expressed his deep appreciation for the Vietnamese Party and State for sending a high-level delegation to pay respects to Comrade Saysomphone Phomvihane, saying the gesture reflected the profound bonds of comradeship and fraternity and the steadfast special solidarity between the two nations.

He affirmed that successive generations of Lao leaders would continue working with their Vietnamese counterparts to further nurture the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between the two countries.

Sharing the loss of the Lao Party, State and people, NA Chairman Man highlighted Comrade Xaysomphone Phomvihane's important contributions not only to the Lao revolution and national construction and development, but also to preserving, consolidating and advancing the Vietnam-Laos relationship.

The two sides affirmed that, under any circumstances, the two Parties, States and peoples will continue to safeguard and nurture the great friendship and special solidarity, and pass them on to future generations. They also pledged to further enhance cooperation across all fields, including parliamentary cooperation, contributing to making the Vietnam-Laos relationship increasingly fruitful, sustainable and enduring./.

VNA
#Vietnam-Laos #National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man #Lao National Assembly President Xaysomphone Phomvihane Laos
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