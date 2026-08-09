Vietnam declares two days of national mourning for Lao NA President

Hanoi (VNA) – The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), the National Assembly, the State President, the Government, and the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front have issued a special communiqué on the passing of Politburo member and President of the National Assembly of Laos Xaysomphone Phomvihane.



According to the communiqué, Comrade Xaysomphone Phomvihane passed away on August 8 at the age of 70.



He was a key leader of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party who made important contributions to the Lao revolution, as well as to the cause of national defence, construction and development of Laos.



The communiqué praised Comrade Xaysomphone Phomvihane’s significant role in preserving and fostering the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos, stressing his passing is a great loss to Laos and to Vietnam-Laos relations.



To express their profound grief over the passing of Comrade Saysomphone Phomvihane and in view of the special relationship between Vietnam and Laos, the CPV Central Committee, the National Assembly, the State President, the Government, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee have decided to observe two days of national mourning for Comrade Saysomphone Phomvihane, from August 10 to 11.



During this period, offices and agencies nationwide, as well as Vietnamese representative missions abroad, shall fly flags at half-mast with mourning ribbons as prescribed. Public entertainment and recreational activities shall not be held./.









VNA