Vietnam sends congratulations to Singapore on 61st National Day



Hanoi (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam has sent a congratulatory message to Secretary-General of the People's Action Party (PAP) Lawrence Wong and President of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam on the occasion of the country's 61st National Day (August 9, 1965–2026).



Prime Minister Le Minh Hung also sent a similar message to Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, while National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man extended his congratulations to Speaker of the Parliament of Singapore Seah Kian Peng.



On the occasion, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung cabled his congratulations to his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan./.



VNA