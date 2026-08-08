Society

Vietnam wins seven medals at 3rd International Olympiad in Artificial Intelligence

The result affirmed Vietnam’s competitiveness among the world’s leading countries in AI while demonstrating Vietnamese students’ aptitude, analytical thinking and ability to embrace new technologies.

Vietnam grabs two gold, one silver and four bronze medals at the third International Olympiad in Artificial Intelligence. (Photo published by VNA)
Vietnam grabs two gold, one silver and four bronze medals at the third International Olympiad in Artificial Intelligence. (Photo published by VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Seven of Vietnam’s eight contestants won medals at the third International Olympiad in Artificial Intelligence (IOAI), held in Kazakhstan's Astana from August 2 to 8, according to the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET).

The team won two gold, one silver and four bronze medals.

The gold medalists are Nguyen Viet Trung Nhan, an 11th grader, and Nguyen Huu Tuan, a 12th grader, both from the High School for Gifted Students under the University of Science, Vietnam National University, Hanoi.

Nguyen Anh Hung, an 11th grader from the same school, won a silver medal.

The four bronze medals went to Phan Dinh Triet, a 12th grader from Le Quy Don High School for the Gifted in Da Nang city; Le Minh Quan, a 12th grader from Quang Trung High School for the Gifted in Dong Nai city; Ha Gia Minh, an 11th grader from the High School for Gifted Students under the University of Science, Vietnam National University, Hanoi; and Nguyen Le Duy Khang, a 10th grader from Le Hong Phong High School for the Gifted in Ho Chi Minh City.

The third edition of the IOAI drew 471 students from 108 teams representing countries and territories to compete in the individual AI programming contest. The organising committee awarded a total of 37 gold, 73 silver and 110 bronze medals.

The result affirmed Vietnam’s competitiveness among the world’s leading countries in AI while demonstrating Vietnamese students’ aptitude, analytical thinking and ability to embrace new technologies.

The achievement also further asserted the quality of general education as the country implements Politburo Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in the development of science and technology, innovation and national digital transformation, the MoET said.

This year's contest required students to complete the full AI problem-solving process, from data analysis and programming to model training, optimisation, testing and completion. Contestants also needed strong skills in programming, algorithms, statistics and computing, alongside knowledge of machine learning and AI.

2026 marked the first year that the MoET had organised a two-round selection process for the national team to compete at the IOAI.

The first-round online test attracted 1,188 students from 34 provinces and cities, with 246 advancing to the second round for an in-person AI programming test. The eight top performers were selected to represent Vietnam at the international competition./.​

VNA
#Nghị quyết 57 #NQ 57 #Ministry of Education and Training #International Olympiad in Artificial Intelligence #Vietnamese students
Follow VietnamPlus

Digital transformation

Resolution in action

Related News

Vietnam’s five-member national team wins four gold medals and one silver medal at the 56th International Physics Olympiad 2026 (IPhO 2026). (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam records best-ever result at International Physics Olympiad 2026

The achievements placed Vietnam among the top seven-performing teams at this year’s Olympiad. It is also the first time that two Vietnamese contestants earned a perfect score of 30/30 in the theoretical examination, surpassing previous performances despite matching the team’s 2017 tally in terms of medal numbers.

See more

Professor Emily M. Nason, Director of Undergraduate Recruitment and Admissions at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, grants an interview to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-Hong Kong education cooperation offers pathway to high-quality tech talent

Among the leading choices for international students is the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), ranked 33rd globally in the QS World University Rankings 2027 and sixth in the QS Asia University Rankings 2026. Its computer science programme, including key fields such as AI and machine learning, ranks first in Hong Kong.

Vietnam has been named the world’s No. 1 culinary destination for 2026 in the NZ Herald Travel Readers’ Choice Awards. (Photo: TITC)

Vietnam tops 2026 global culinary destinations ranking: NZ Herald

Vietnam’s No. 1 ranking underscores the country’s growing appeal as a culinary tourism destination. More than a collection of distinctive dishes, Vietnamese cuisine reflects the country’s culture, regional diversity and everyday way of life, offering travellers an authentic and memorable way to experience Vietnam./.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam embassy in US steps up efforts to identify remains of martyrs

Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Quoc Dung described cooperation in addressing war legacies, including the search for missing personnel from both sides, as a bright spot in Vietnam-US relations. He said the work is not only humanitarian in nature but also contributes to healing the wounds of war, strengthening mutual trust and promoting reconciliation between the two peoples.

Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Hoang Cong Thuy writes in the condolence book. (Photo: VFF)

Vietnam Fatherland Front delegation pays tribute to former Chinese Premier

The Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee always cherishes the profound friendship and invaluable support extended by generations of Chinese leaders, including Zhu, to bilateral ties. Their contributions laid the foundation for friendly exchanges and cooperation between the VFF and the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

Judge Luu Ngoc Canh announces the decision to bring the case to trial. (Photo: VNA)

Former Deputy Minister Nguyen Ba Hoan, 27 others stand trial in bribery case

Among the 28 defendants, former Deputy Minister Nguyen Ba Hoan; Le Thanh Ha, former head of the Vietnamese workers management board at the Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Korea; and seven former personnel of the MoLISA Department of Overseas Labour are charged with receiving bribes under Article 354 of the Penal Code.

Unmanned aerial vehicles are used in rice production in Can Tho city. (Photo: VNA)

Measures strengthened to manage, monitor UAVs

Authorities must urgently study and immediately deploy measures to counter the illegal use of UAVs in key areas, no-fly zones, airports and aerodromes, ensuring that similar incidents do not occur in the future.

Nguyen Thanh Liem, Chairman of the Association of Vietnamese People in Chungnam province and Vice Chairman of the Association of Vietnamese Communities in the Republic of Korea (Photo: VNA)

Resolution expected to create new breakthrough in harnessing OV resources

The resolution marks a significant shift in strategic mindset, for the first time defining the more than 6.5 million Vietnamese living abroad as a “strategic resource” for national construction, development and defence. For many overseas Vietnamese, this represents a transition from simply being supported and mobilised to actively “accompanying and co-creating” development mechanisms.

Former Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyen Ba Hoan (Photo: Published by VNA)

Hanoi court to open trial of ex-deputy minister, 27 others in bribery case

The Supreme People’s Procuracy indictment said that from 2021 through May 2025, Hoan, then deputy minister in charge of the Department of Overseas Labour Management, allowed former Director General Tong Hai Nam to direct officials to create difficulties for companies during appraisal of license applications to send Vietnamese workers abroad.

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Older persons are driver of national development: Deputy Prime Minister

Chairing a conference of the National Committee on Aging in Hanoi on August 17, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra, who is also its Chairwoman, said the Party and State pay special attention to elderly affairs. At the same time, awareness across the entire political system and society has become increasingly clear, comprehensive and positive.