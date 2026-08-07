Police announce wanted notices for three anti-state activists

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Public Security’s Security Agency for Investigation has announced decisions to launch investigations and issue wanted notices for three individuals accused of attempting to overthrow the people’s administration in the central province of Nghe An province and other localities.



The three men are Le Sy Sang, born in 1980; Nguyen Xuan Kim, born in 1980; and Thai Van Tu, born in 1979. All are Vietnamese nationals born in Nghe An province.



They are all charged with “carrying out activities aimed at overthrowing the people’s administration” under Clause 1, Article 79 of the 1999 Penal Code, now Article 109 of the 2015 Penal Code as amended in 2017 and 2025.



The agency issued decisions to launch probe into the three on January 5, 2012 and wanted notices for them on February 14, 2012. The decision to resume investigation into Sang was released on July 31, 2026, and similar moves were made for Kim on August 3 and for Tu on August 5.



The Security Agency for Investigation has called on Sang, Kim and Tu to turn themself in to facilitate investigation, prosecution and trial and to benefit from the State’s leniency policy.



The agency said that anyone who locates any of the three men has the right to arrest him and immediately hand him over to the nearest police agency, Procuracy or People’s Committee.



After the arrest or receipt, the relevant authority must promptly notify the Security Agency for Investigation at its headquarters at No. 10 Tran Kim Xuyen street, Yen Hoa ward of Hanoi, or via phone number 069.220.9109 or 069.220.9138./.

VNA