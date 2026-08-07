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Dong Thap tightens fishing vessel management

The provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment, acting as the standing agency of Dong Thap's IUU Steering Committee, has been tasked with reviewing and updating the province's action plan to address recommendations raised during the EC's fifth inspection mission on Vietnam's anti-IUU efforts.

Officers of the Dong Thap provincial Border Guard give gifts and provide information on IUU fishing control and prevention to fishermen at Vam Lang fishing port, Gia Thuan commune, Dong Thap province. (Photo: VNA)
Officers of the Dong Thap provincial Border Guard give gifts and provide information on IUU fishing control and prevention to fishermen at Vam Lang fishing port, Gia Thuan commune, Dong Thap province. (Photo: VNA)

Dong Thap (VNA) – Chairman of the Dong Thap provincial People's Committee Pham Thanh Ngai has directed departments, agencies and local authorities to implement coordinated measures and step up efforts to address shortcomings in combating illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, with the aim of delivering tangible improvements in the coming months.

The provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment, acting as the standing agency of Dong Thap's IUU Steering Committee, has been tasked with reviewing and updating the province's action plan to address recommendations raised during the EC's fifth inspection mission on Vietnam's anti-IUU efforts.

The department was instructed to launch a high-intensity campaign to implement the EC's recommendations, with all key tasks to be completed before August 10.

A major focus will be placed on strengthening management of the province's fishing fleet, particularly vessels between 12 metres and under 15 metres in length, as well as "three-no’s" vessels – boats operating without registration, fishing licences or valid ownership documents.

Authorities must complete a review of all ineligible fishing vessels and bring them under management by the end of August. They have also been ordered to ensure that no vessel lacking the required legal conditions is allowed to operate at sea and to prevent any local fishing boats from encroaching into foreign waters.

The province will tighten control over vessels entering and leaving ports, monitor seafood landings and strengthen traceability measures. Greater use will also be made of the vessel monitoring system (VMS) to supervise offshore fishing activities, while violations will be dealt with strictly. Competent agencies have been instructed to conclude all pending IUU-related cases under their jurisdiction by August 31.

At the same time, Dong Thap plans to update and clean fisheries databases, intensify inspections, improve fisheries infrastructure and strengthen communication campaigns to raise fishermen's awareness of legal requirements.

The provincial Department of Industry and Trade has been asked to work closely with relevant agencies and seafood exporters to review shipments destined for the European Union, ensuring full compliance with traceability regulations and taking strict action against any violations.

Meanwhile, the provincial Military Command will coordinate with border control and other competent forces to strengthen inspections of fishing vessels at ports and closely monitor high-risk vessels, particularly those losing VMS connectivity, so that suspected violations can be promptly investigated and handled.

The provincial Police Department has been tasked with investigating cases showing signs of criminal offences, while the provincial Inspectorate has been instructed to promptly finalise inspection conclusions on compliance with anti-IUU fishing regulations.

Communes and wards with fishing fleets have also been ordered to strengthen supervision of "three-no’s" vessels, deregistered boats and vessels that are no longer eligible for fishing activities. Local authorities will be held directly accountable if anti-IUU targets are not met.

In parallel with enforcement measures, Dong Thap is accelerating support for fishermen wishing to exit the fishing industry under provincial resolutions, while providing financial assistance for upgrading, replacing and maintaining VMS equipment. Authorities are also expanding public awareness campaigns to improve compliance with fisheries regulations.

According to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment, Dong Thap has made notable progress in implementing anti-IUU measures through close coordination among government agencies and law enforcement forces. Since 2024, no fishing vessel from the province has been found violating foreign waters.

The province currently has 1,475 registered fishing vessels, of which 1,322 operating boats have been fully licensed. Among vessels required to install VMS equipment, 876 out of 897 have done so, while all vessels entering and leaving ports are monitored through the electronic catch documentation and traceability (eCDT) system in accordance with regulations./.

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#Chống khai thác IUU #Gỡ thẻ vàng IUU #IUU #IUU fishing #EC #Dong Thap #fishing vessel #VMS equipment Dong Thap
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